John Cena to finally confront Roman Reigns: 4 surprises that could take place on SmackDown (October 13, 2023)

This week's episode of SmackDown is set to go live from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show will be the brand's season premiere and also the first episode of SmackDown after Fastlane 2023. Hence, the blue brand already has plenty of great reasons to deliver a fantastic show on Friday Night.

Considering what happened last week on SmackDown and then at Fastlane, a plethora of exciting segments could take place. From debuts to confrontations, WWE could book several angles that can excite fans and create the right amount of hype leading up to Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023.

In this article, we will look at four surprises that could take place on this week's episode of the blue brand:

#4. Bobby Lashley adds a new member on SmackDown

When Bobby Lashley made his on-screen return a few months ago, he spoke to several superstars before recruiting The Street Profits. While The All Mighty seemed happy with his decision back then, at Fastlane 2023, he and The Street Profits lost their match against the Latino World Order.

Hence, there is a chance that on Smackdown this week, Lashley could recruit a WWE Superstar to his faction. The star in question need not be a wrestler but a manager who could look after Lashley and his men while they compete in the ring.

#3. LWO recruits Dragon Lee

Before their victory at Fastlane 2023, Latino World Order witnessed injuries to Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde courtesy of The Street Profits. While LWO managed to replace one of their injured members with Carlito at Fastlane, they would still look for another addition to the faction.

This is where Dragon Lee could come into play. Given Lee will now be on SmackDown, it will be easier for him to be a part of the face faction. Also, considering his background, Rey Mysterio would love to add him to the LWO. On previous occasions, Lee has tried to help LWO while Mysterio has cornered him.

#2. Jade Cargill makes her debut

Since signing with WWE, Jade Cargill has been the most discussed superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. While she has made several short appearances on screen, Cargill has yet to address the WWE Universe or take part in an official match.

However, this could change on SmackDown this week. On the blue brand, there is a possibility that the former AEW star could walk out and address the crowd. While she can pose a challenge to IYO SKY for her title, Cargill's debut could also bring about the return of Bianca Belair, which could lead to an epic match between the two.

#1. John Cena confronts Roman Reigns

After weeks of being attacked by The Bloodline, John Cena finally put the heel faction to shame when he teamed up with LA Knight and defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. While that would end the story for most, there is a possibility that Cena would want to address the root of the issue.

If that's the case, the 16-time world champion could confront Roman Reigns. On SmackDown this week, The Tribal Chief will make his first appearance since August 11, 2023. Hence, the possibility of a segment between him and Cena is very high. It could also lead to a potential match at Crown Jewel 2023.

