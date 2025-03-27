John Cena to be forced to back out of WrestleMania match on the orders of WWE Executive? Potential twist explored

At WWE WrestleMania 41, John Cena has the opportunity to do the unthinkable by dethroning Cody Rhodes and becoming a 17-time World Champion. The Franchise Player has already expressed his contempt for the WWE Universe and affirms to ruin wrestling by retiring with the Undisputed Championship after WrestleMania.

However, the Showcase of Immortals might witness something unexpected if Cena is forced to back out from his WrestleMania match on the orders of The Rock. The Final Boss is also part of the TKO Board of Directors and even misused his powers at last year's WrestleMania tag team match by warning the referee to punish him.

The reason why the People's Champion might order Cena back out of his 'Mania match at the last moment could be part of Rock's master plan. Last year on RAW after WrestleMania, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes and expressed his desire to hold the Undisputed WWE Title. He has already seen at Elimination Chamber 2025 that both Rock and Cena are now seemingly part of a heel association in WWE.

With this, Rock might already have a deal with Cena to replace him at WrestleMania at the last moment so that the Final Boss can get an Undisputed Title shot. Putting Cena in front of Rhodes could be just part of the mind games of the TKO Board of Directors. This last-minute change will put Cody in a weaker position as he will not be ready for The Rock to contest in place of the Franchise Player.

This whole speculative story will allow WWE to award the Undisputed title to the Final Boss and strengthen the heel alliance of Cena and Rock.

Current AEW megastar seemingly targeted John Cena & The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

We are just a few weeks away from WrestleMania 41. Amid this, recently, AEW megastar Jon Moxley has seemingly taken shots at Cena and The Rock ahead of Showcase of Immortals.

During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland were engaged in a verbal altercation. In this segment, Moxley claimed that the wrestling business is being taken over by celebrities and billionaires. Mox also targeted talent agencies and social media influencers by calling them "Instagram Kids."

Expand Tweet

Many believe that the reference of celebrities here could be a target to the Final Boss and the Franchise Player as they remain a major highlight in the Stamford-based promotion on the road to 'Mania 41.

On the other hand, calling out social media influencers could be a shot at Logan Paul, who is also part of the Triple H regime as an in-ring talent.

