John Cena to be forcefully retired, new stable member? - 4 things Roman Reigns & The Bloodline could do on WWE SmackDown (October 27, 2023)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air tonight on the FS1 Network. The show will be live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Over 11,000 fans are expected to be in attendance, according to the latest count from WrestleTix.

Interestingly, not much has been announced for the show. Typically, when SmackDown is pre-empted to FS1, the company goes into overdrive to get as many eyeballs on the program as possible. This time, however, the advertising has been relatively standard.

A tag team match pitting the Latino World Order vs. The Street Profits has been announced. Additionally, Roman Reigns will have a contract signing with LA Knight ahead of their match at Crown Jewel 2023.

Inevitably, The Bloodline will be alongside The Tribal Chief. This article will look at a handful of things the stable, and Roman, in particular, may do during tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

#4. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline might beat down LA Knight

LA Knight is the hottest superstar in WWE. Just over a year ago, fans were frustrated as he performed as Max Dupri, a manager for the Maximum Male Models. Things have changed dramatically since then.

Now, Knight is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. On SmackDown, the two will sign a contract to make the bout official. Things may go south for The Megastar, however.

Roman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso may jump LA Knight and beat him down. This could be to send a message to LA ahead of Crown Jewel or hurt him so severely that he can't make the upcoming title match. Don't expect a brutal beating, especially if Roman gets frustrated.

#3. Jimmy Uso may finally be kicked out of the stable

Jimmy Uso is a highly successful superstar. Specifically, he was part of arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. Jimmy and his twin brother Jey made up The Usos, the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

Once Jey and Jimmy split up, many wondered what would come next for both. Jey has found success on WWE RAW, but Jimmy is seemingly driving everybody crazy on SmackDown. However, nobody seems to be more annoyed with Uso's antics than Roman Reigns.

It is clear that Jimmy is trying to run The Bloodline when Roman is away. He calls himself the backup quarterback. There's a chance that on the blue brand, Reigns and Solo Sikoa will kick Jimmy out of The Bloodline, potentially in a brutal manner. From there, the group would be smaller but with one less headache.

#2. They could kick John Cena out of WWE in brutal fashion

John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman

John Cena is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He's a 16-time world champion in WWE and helped keep the Sports Entertainment juggernaut afloat after the Attitude Era ended and the audience began to diminish.

Nowadays, Cena is unfortunately getting older, and he's wrestling far less. He's also a success in Hollywood. The word "retirement" has come up a few times, and many believe that, for once, it is John whose time is up.

If that's true and he will be retiring, it could happen courtesy of a brutal beatdown on WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline may viciously assault the multi-time world champion, forever kicking him out of the company.

#1. Bron Breakker could be introduced as the newest member of The Bloodline

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. He has been part of the NXT system for a few years now. Bron has won the NXT Championship twice during his time on the developmental brand.

Notably, Breakker was recently in the main event of the biggest NXT episode yet. He battled Carmelo Hayes, but interestingly, Bron had Paul Heyman in his corner. This was said to be at the request of Roman Reigns.

There's a chance that The Bloodline will introduce Bron as their new member on WWE SmackDown. With Jey Uso and Sami Zayn gone, the stable could use an extra member. Not many options are better than Bron.

