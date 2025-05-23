John Cena to form the new nWo with former United States Champion and megastar? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour in WWE. Surprisingly, The Cenation Leader has decided to embrace the dark side for the first time in over 20 years before hanging up his boots. Cena has made his intentions clear about ruining professional wrestling, and there may be an opportunity for him to further his mission with a major move. With a new report of a potential match coming out, there is a chance that he may create his own version of the legendary faction, nWo, with Logan Paul and Travis Scott.

The Franchise Player is currently on his record-setting 17th World Title reign in the Stamford-based promotion. He won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, he didn't do it fair and square, as Travis Scott got himself involved during the match and provided assistance. The alliance between The Franchise Player and the rap superstar was established at Elimination Chamber 2025, where Scott was present in the ring during Cena's heel turn.

It is likely that we haven't seen the last of John Cena and Travis Scott together, as a new report has surfaced, suggesting that the megastar could make his in-ring debut at Money in the Bank PLE by teaming up with The Franchise Player and Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and The Usos in a six-man tag team bout.

While John Cena is still a polarizing figure among the crowds, the rap superstar is not well-liked within the WWE Universe. Fans have vocally opposed his involvement in the product. Enter Logan Paul, who is also a heat magnet. The formation of this trio has the potential to generate massive heat with fans. To amplify this further, WWE could have John Cena recreate the legendary nWo with this potential new alliance.

We saw a glimpse of what Hollywood Cena could look like during the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36, where Bray Wyatt explored the 'what if' of John Cena turning heel. The Franchise Player was seen imitating Hollywood Hogan with an nWo t-shirt. Now that the possibility of The Franchise Player turning heel has become a reality, we may see Bray Wyatt's prophecy come true. Cena could form his own version of the iconic faction with the rapper and the former United States Champion leading up to MITB. However, it is just speculation for now.

John Cena is set to battle his longtime admirer, R-Truth, at SNME

John Cena's next match will take place at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will lock horns with R-Truth in a non-title bout. The 54-time 24/7 Champion played a major role in the rivalry between The Franchise Player and The Viper leading up to Backlash. Truth also intervened during their bout, stopping Orton from hitting the Punt Kick on Cena. However, he was later repaid with an AA through a table in the post-show by The Cenation Leader.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold when R-Truth collides with his childhood hero at the upcoming show.

