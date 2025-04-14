John Cena to get revenge for Judgment Day member by challenging another top champion? Exploring the possibility

John Cena might be eyeing a brand new goal after WrestleMania 41 – and it could involve the Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker. Ahead of his big match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cena shared a few interesting posts on Instagram: pictures of Breakker spearing Carlito on RAW from April 7. While many took it as simply appreciating the moment, others believe it could be a hint of what is next.

Carlito, who is part of The Judgment Day, took a nasty spear from Breakker that went viral. Cena's posting that moment could be personal, especially since he’s had run-ins with The Judgment Day in the past. This could be John Cena's subtle way of standing up for Carlito – and possibly challenging Breakker once WrestleMania 41 is done.

Bron Breakker is set to defend the Intercontinental Title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta at WrestleMania 41. But if he makes it out with the title, there is a real chance the 16-time World Champion could step up next. The Intercontinental Championship is the only title missing from Cena’s legendary list of accolades.

If this is where things are headed, it could be a win-win for everyone. John Cena gets a chance to complete his title collection, and Breakker gets the biggest spotlight of his career. Only time will tell, but the Instagram posts might have been the first clue.

Right now, this is just speculation, and nothing is officially confirmed.

Triple H reveals why John Cena finally turned heel

Triple H finally opened up about the bold decision to turn John Cena heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. During a recent episode of the High Performance podcast, The Game revealed that it was his idea to flip the script on John Cena‘s Farewell Run, which shocked fans and set the stage for his match against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

The WWE CCO explained that while a safe, feel-good Farewell Tour would have been easy, it wouldn’t have pushed any boundaries. Comparing the 16-time World Champion's final dance to a musician playing their greatest hits, he said it felt too routine. That’s when he pitched the unthinkable – turning WWE’s biggest babyface into a villain.

According to him, both he and John Cena were on the same page about doing something different and meaningful before closing the book on a legendary career. With over two decades of being the face of WWE, The Cenation Leader's heel turn was a huge risk, but one that Triple H felt was worth taking.

“If you never do it, you have just kind of left that dangling there,” he said. [28:48-29:53]

Hear The Game's interview in the video below:

Now, with a fresh story to tell and a whole new side of Cena to explore, what is next? Only time will tell.

