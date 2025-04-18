John Cena to give up his WrestleMania 41 spot to WWE legend on the orders of The Rock? Exploring the potential

John Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes at the WWE WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed Championship this weekend. The Franchise Player won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber and turned heel on Rhodes.

Ad

The 47-year-old joined forces with The Rock, creating massive buzz in the mainstream media. Things are bound to get chaotic in the main event on Sunday, and The Rock could perhaps play an important role in the outcome of the bout, misusing his power as a member of TKO group’s Board of Directors.

In a shocking turn of events, The Final Boss might do the unthinkable, and John Cena could potentially give up his WrestleMania spot to Randy Orton, who shares a long history with Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Trending

The Apex Predator has been trying to find a 'Mania opponent as his original match against Kevin Owens fell off the card with KO sustaining a real-life neck injury. Orton stepping into Cena’s spot, revealing himself as the third member of Rock’s group, could be the most shocking 'Mania twist. Although it’s mostly unlikely to happen.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Former WWE employee feels the company has seemingly leaked the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania match result

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed that the Stamford-based promotion had to sell 9000 tickets for RAW after Mania.

Ad

He stated that to promote RAW, WWE seemingly leaked that Cena would beat Rhodes at the Show of Shows by announcing the Franchise Player for the flagship show after WrestleMania 41.

“They’ve already… bro, the RAW after WrestleMania in Vegas? They had 9000 tickets that they have yet to sell. So they announced today that Cena’s going to be on that RAW. They just told you Cena was winning that title because they’ve got to sell 9000 tickets,” Russo said.

With WrestleMania inching closer, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes this weekend and who emerges as the ultimate champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More