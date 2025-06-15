John Cena to hire 7’3’’ giant to teach R-Truth a lesson for his actions on WWE SmackDown? Possibility explored

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was not a happy one for John Cena, as Ron Killings ambushed him twice. This led to Nick Aldis confronting the veteran to ask him the real reason behind the attack. Truth demanded a match against the Undisputed WWE Champion on next week's episode of the blue brand, which was granted immediately.

Now, with Killings' ongoing involvement with The Cenation Leader, John Cena certainly wants to teach him a lesson. This increases the likelihood of the 17-time World Champion hiring the 7-foot-3 giant Omos to teach the 53-year-old star a lesson.

It's been a long time since Omos last appeared on WWE television. The last time The Nigerian Giant was part of a match in the Stamford-based promotion was April 5, 2024. Almost a year has passed since then, and he hasn't made any appearances in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Instead, Omos has competed in NOAH and also won the GHC Tag Team Title. His last match there was on January 1, 2025. This long hiatus has raised doubts among fans about the status of the former WWE Tag Team Champion. However, recently, the 33-year-old star declared that he has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

This new deal appears to suggest that Triple H's creative team may be planning for Omos' comeback in the company. One potential way could be for him to be reintroduced as part of John Cena's retirement tour storyline.

Cena is a villainous star who is already frustrated with Ron Killings. So, it won't be a surprise if he decides to hire The Nigerian Giant to give R-Truth a beating for life. Even WWE could pair Omos and Cena together by revealing that The Rock has appointed him as the bodyguard of the 17-time World Champion.

A veteran voiced his disbelief about John Cena leaving WWE after the retirement tour

John Cena has confirmed multiple times that he is not like other WWE stars and that he will retire from the company without returning anytime soon afterward. The Cenation Leader asserted that once he is gone, he will never make his return.

In a recent episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the veteran shared his reaction to this scenario by stating that he doesn't believe for a second that we won't see Cena anymore after his tour.

"If this is his [John Cena] last go-around, which I don't believe for a second that we are not going to see him anymore, yeah—it doesn't matter how he is left [leaving]," Dutch said.

Fans are also not sure about the status of John Cena following his retirement tour. Now, only time will tell whether Cena will actually retire completely after his farewell tour or if this is just part of his villainous character.

