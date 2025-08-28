  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena to hire 7-foot-3 giant as his secret bodyguard in WWE to stop Brock Lesnar? Exploring the possibility

John Cena to hire 7-foot-3 giant as his secret bodyguard in WWE to stop Brock Lesnar? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 28, 2025 03:08 GMT
WWE
Brock Lesnar & John Cena. [Image credits: WWE.com]

We are just a few months away from John Cena's WWE retirement. The Franchise Player will lock horns with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. After this, he is expected to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, as The Beast attacked him at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Amid this, speculation has emerged that the 17-time World Champion may hire the 7-foot-3 giant Omos as his secret bodyguard in WWE to stop the sudden attacks from the Suplex City Owner. The Nigerian Giant is absent from the Stamford-based promotion but has been appearing in the AAA promotion.

The AAA-WWE partnership allows Omos to compete there, and as a result, he is also receiving significant attention from the fans. The reason Cena may hire Omos as his secret bodyguard, similar to Lesnar, is due to the history between the former Tag Team Champion and the Beast Incarnate.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

For those who may not know, Omos and Lesnar feuded in WWE on the road to WrestleMania 39, culminating in a showdown at the Showcase of Immortals. The Beast managed to defeat the Nigerian Giant and scored the victory. Since then, Omos has never gotten an opportunity to seek revenge for this loss.

So, if John Cena hires him to take down Lesnar, it could be a full-circle moment in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the chances of this scenario are not very likely, especially when Cena has turned into a babyface star.

Ad

Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen after Clash in Paris 2025, and whether Brock Lesnar will appear again to settle scores with the Cenation Leader.

There are already signs of Brock Lesnar's return at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

It seems that the audience doesn't have to wait much longer to witness another appearance from Lesnar, as there are already hints of his return at Clash in Paris. During last week's SmackDown, Nick Aldis mentioned The Beast and was about to give a message to Cena before Logan Paul disrupted the segment.

Ad

Similarly, Cena vs Logan is promoted as the main cover image for the international premium live event on the official site. This generated excitement about their match possibly being the main event of the show.

So, if the speculations come true, then the return of Brock Lesnar after the main event is almost confirmed to unfold.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications