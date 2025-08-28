John Cena to hire 7-foot-3 giant as his secret bodyguard in WWE to stop Brock Lesnar? Exploring the possibility

We are just a few months away from John Cena's WWE retirement. The Franchise Player will lock horns with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. After this, he is expected to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, as The Beast attacked him at SummerSlam 2025.Amid this, speculation has emerged that the 17-time World Champion may hire the 7-foot-3 giant Omos as his secret bodyguard in WWE to stop the sudden attacks from the Suplex City Owner. The Nigerian Giant is absent from the Stamford-based promotion but has been appearing in the AAA promotion.The AAA-WWE partnership allows Omos to compete there, and as a result, he is also receiving significant attention from the fans. The reason Cena may hire Omos as his secret bodyguard, similar to Lesnar, is due to the history between the former Tag Team Champion and the Beast Incarnate.For those who may not know, Omos and Lesnar feuded in WWE on the road to WrestleMania 39, culminating in a showdown at the Showcase of Immortals. The Beast managed to defeat the Nigerian Giant and scored the victory. Since then, Omos has never gotten an opportunity to seek revenge for this loss.So, if John Cena hires him to take down Lesnar, it could be a full-circle moment in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the chances of this scenario are not very likely, especially when Cena has turned into a babyface star.Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen after Clash in Paris 2025, and whether Brock Lesnar will appear again to settle scores with the Cenation Leader.There are already signs of Brock Lesnar's return at WWE Clash in Paris 2025It seems that the audience doesn't have to wait much longer to witness another appearance from Lesnar, as there are already hints of his return at Clash in Paris. During last week's SmackDown, Nick Aldis mentioned The Beast and was about to give a message to Cena before Logan Paul disrupted the segment.Similarly, Cena vs Logan is promoted as the main cover image for the international premium live event on the official site. This generated excitement about their match possibly being the main event of the show.𝓣𝓸𝓷𝔂 𝓜𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓷𝓪 @WrestleMontanaLINKBrock Lesnar Will Be at Clash In Paris ! ~TMSo, if the speculations come true, then the return of Brock Lesnar after the main event is almost confirmed to unfold.