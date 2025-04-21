John Cena to immediately relinquish Undisputed WWE Title on RAW after WrestleMania? Why its possible

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 is going to be an epic night for fans as John Cena is set to make his first appearance as the 17-time World Champion. The Franchise Player dethroned Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals and emerged as the new champion after some assistance from Travis Scott.

Ad

Additionally, in the post-show press conference, Cena confirmed that he would appear on WWE RAW's upcoming show and reiterated his plans to ruin wrestling. This raises the chances of a major possibility where fans might witness Cena relinquishing the title immediately after his victory and handing it over to The Rock.

It's crucial to note that on RAW after WrestleMania last year, The Final Boss confronted The American Nightmare and expressed his intention to become Undisputed WWE Champion. So, as Cena is already in an alliance with the Hollywood star and has plans to ruin wrestling, the Franchise Player may decide to hand over the title to The Rock.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Handing over the title to someone who never contested for it in the first place and thus would have no right to hold it aloft would not be a popular decision. Having someone like The Final Boss, who barely shows up, to parade around as champion would surely ruin wrestling for the fans in the audience and others around the world.

Every year, RAW after WrestleMania promises to come with surprises, which makes the speculative scenario above a realistic possibility to unfold.

Ad

Could John Cena face a legendary star at WWE Backlash 2025?

WWE Backlash 2025 is the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion, and there is a possibility that Cena might defend his title on the show if he hasn't dropped it by then. One of the potential names that might clash with The Franchise Player could be the Legend Killer, Randy Orton.

Ad

The Viper is already featured in the official poster of Backlash PLE, which increases the chances of Orton being incorporated in a major feud for the show. With The Cenation Leader and The Legend Killer already having a lot of history between them, it raises the possibility of them locking horns in a title feud on the show.

Expand Tweet

Also, The Apex Predator seems like a perfect first challenger for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign in the company. Overall, it remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold in tonight's edition of the red brand when Cena appears as World Champion again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.