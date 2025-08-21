John Cena to be immediately removed from Clash in Paris due to top WWE star's actions? Exploring SmackDown possibility

John Cena is set to face Logan Paul at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. However, the 17-time World Champion will also have to be concerned about a top WWE star, who recently returned to the company after two years.Brock Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. After Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, he was attacked by The Beast Incarnate.With Cena set to appear on this week's SmackDown, one would expect him to address his upcoming match against Paul. But things could take a massive turn if Lesnar decides to show up and attack Cena, forcing him out of Clash in Paris. After all, there is no reason for Lesnar not to attack Cena once again, as they're likely to cross paths in a singles bout down the road. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKonnan wasn't a fan of John Cena's heel runKonnan spoke about John Cena's heel run. Cena embraced the dark side by attacking Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, where he sold his soul to The Rock.That was the only glimpse of The Rock throughout Cena's heel run. At WrestleMania, he was helped by Travis Scott, who was also present during Cena's turn at Elimination Chamber.Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan had this to say:&quot;I just didn't think it was a good heel turn. I think he was forced into it, and therefore, it didn't come out like they expected it. And now they're pretending nothing ever happened, which people are going along with cause they like Cena, and they know they're never gonna see him again. And he's doing babyface interviews like the one he did on SmackDown on Friday. But it's so bad that they're trying to pretend it never happened. That, to me, was not a good heel turn.&quot;John Cena will appear on tomorrow's SmackDown. This will be his final appearance in Ireland.