WWE is pretending John Cena's heel turn never happened, says legend; reason explained

A wrestling legend believes WWE is pretending that John Cena's heel turn never happened based on what's happening over the past few weeks. Cena was back to being a good guy before SummerSlam and will likely stay that way until his final match later this year.

Ad

The GOAT shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel for the first time in more than two decades at Elimination Chamber. However, his entire heel run was underwhelming, mainly due to The Final Boss' inexplicable absence during the entirety of it.

Konnan, the latest inductee into the AAA Hall of Fame, recently spoke about John Cena's heel run and eventual babyface turn before SummerSlam. The former WCW star explained why WWE is pretending that The Last Real Champion's run never happened.

Ad

Trending

"I just didn't think it was a good heel turn. I think he was forced into it, and therefore, it didn't come out like they expected it. And now they're pretending nothing ever happened, which people are going along with cause they like Cena, and they know they're never gonna see him again. And he's doing babyface interviews like the one he did on SmackDown on Friday. But it's so bad that they're trying to pretend it never happened. That, to me, was not a good heel turn," Konnan said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Ad

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

Even John Cena admitted recently that his first heel promo was a flop, and he would open up about his short villainous arc after his in-ring retirement.

John Cena set to wrestle his final match in December

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of The Boston Herald last week, John Cena opened up about his final match in December. Cena is set to end his legendary in-ring career, but he's unsure who his final opponent will be.

Ad

"I've been doing this for 23 years, and I've never once chosen my opponent. I've always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I'm going to give it my best shot," Cena said.

There have been rumors that his final opponent might be Gunther, and his final match could be held in his home state of Massachusetts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More