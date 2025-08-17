  • home icon
  John Cena refuses to address heel turn; discusses recent WWE controversy

John Cena refuses to address heel turn; discusses recent WWE controversy

By JP David
Published Aug 17, 2025 13:26 GMT
The Rock, Travis Scott and John Cena. (Photo: WWE.com)
The Rock, Travis Scott and John Cena (Photo: WWE.com)

John Cena is seemingly not interested in discussing his heel turn earlier this year for now, while also speaking about a recent controversy surrounding WWE. Cena is in the final year of his in-ring career and is set to retire at the end of 2025.

The Cenation Leader shocked the world when he turned heel at Elimination Chamber by aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott and attacking Cody Rhodes. However, the heel run didn't satisfy the expectations of the WWE Universe due to The Final Boss' absence during the entirety of it.

Speaking at Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday, John Cena was asked about his heel turn, his run as The Last Real Champion, and the controversy surrounding the Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal.

According to Popverse, Cena was disappointed with his first promo as a heel back in March in Brussels, Belgium. However, he declined to further comment about his heel turn in Toronto and the entire heel run that ended just before SummerSlam. He would be discussing it at the right time once he officially retires as an active in-ring WWE Superstar.

John Cena added that he respects the different perspectives of fans regarding WWE: Unreal. He acknowledged that some fans want to see more backstage stuff, while others would like to preserve what is left from the days when kayfabe was taken seriously.

John Cena set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris

One of the reasons why John Cena has been attending fan expos and conventions over the past few weeks was to promote the second season of Peacemaker, which is set to premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.

Regardless of his busy schedule as an actor, Cena will remain active in WWE for the final four months of his retirement tour. He is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris in what could be his final match on European soil.

While many expected Cena to face Brock Lesnar in France, it seems like WWE is saving it for an unannounced premium live event next month.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

