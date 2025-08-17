John Cena refuses to address heel turn; discusses recent WWE controversy

John Cena is seemingly not interested in discussing his heel turn earlier this year for now, while also speaking about a recent controversy surrounding WWE. Cena is in the final year of his in-ring career and is set to retire at the end of 2025.The Cenation Leader shocked the world when he turned heel at Elimination Chamber by aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott and attacking Cody Rhodes. However, the heel run didn't satisfy the expectations of the WWE Universe due to The Final Boss' absence during the entirety of it.Speaking at Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday, John Cena was asked about his heel turn, his run as The Last Real Champion, and the controversy surrounding the Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal.According to Popverse, Cena was disappointed with his first promo as a heel back in March in Brussels, Belgium. However, he declined to further comment about his heel turn in Toronto and the entire heel run that ended just before SummerSlam. He would be discussing it at the right time once he officially retires as an active in-ring WWE Superstar.John Cena added that he respects the different perspectives of fans regarding WWE: Unreal. He acknowledged that some fans want to see more backstage stuff, while others would like to preserve what is left from the days when kayfabe was taken seriously.John Cena set to face Logan Paul at Clash in ParisOne of the reasons why John Cena has been attending fan expos and conventions over the past few weeks was to promote the second season of Peacemaker, which is set to premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.Regardless of his busy schedule as an actor, Cena will remain active in WWE for the final four months of his retirement tour. He is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris in what could be his final match on European soil.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKOFFICIAL: John Cena v Logan Paul is set for ‘CLASH IN PARIS’ later this month.While many expected Cena to face Brock Lesnar in France, it seems like WWE is saving it for an unannounced premium live event next month.