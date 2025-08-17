John Cena makes damning WWE admission: "I failed"

John Cena, often called the greatest of all time, is set to end his illustrious in-ring career at the end of the year. With around four months left in his farewell tour, Cena recently shared a damning admission about his retirement run.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. He went on to beat Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion and a record-breaking 17-time world champion.

However, his heel run has been criticized by some fans and even called a flop due to The Rock's absence following the turn and Travis Scott's involvement. John Cena admitted at Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday that he failed following his first promo as a heel, which happened in Belgium. He wasn't angry at the reaction because it was on him to make it work.

Ad

Trending

"I wasn't upset. No, I failed. Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. Sh*t happens," Cena said. [H/T - Popverse]

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

John Cena officially turned babyface before SummerSlam, apologizing to the fans and Cody Rhodes. Cena ended up losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes at SummerSlam, with Brock Lesnar returning after the match and attacking The Cenation Leader to end the show.

John Cena set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris

As mentioned above, Brock Lesnar made his shocking WWE return at SummerSlam to attack John Cena. Lesnar gave Cena an F5, similar to what happened back in 2012, when The Beast made his triumphant return to the company after eight years.

Ad

While the expectation was Cena vs. Lesnar at Clash in Paris, Logan Paul ended up being named as The Last Real Champion's opponent in France. The two went from teaming up at Money in the Bank to a one-on-one match in what might be Cena's final match in Europe.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning to hold a premium live event next month to counter AEW's All Out PPV. It's supposedly the rumored reason why Lesnar vs. Cena wasn't announced for Clash in Paris.

Ad

Drainmaker @DrainBamager WOR: The planned main event for WWE’s September 20 PPV going head-to-head against All Out is Brock Lesnar vs John Cena. Which is why Brock’s not booked for Paris. Because they wanted him as a method to counter-program AEW.

There have also been rumors that WWE wants to make TNA Wrestling the second-biggest promotion in the world and have it go head-to-head against AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More