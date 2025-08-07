  • home icon
  Paul Heyman finally addresses The Rock's WrestleMania 41 absence

Paul Heyman finally addresses The Rock's WrestleMania 41 absence

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 07, 2025 07:52 GMT
The Rock is a 17-time WWE champion [Image credits: WWE
The Rock is a 17-time WWE champion

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently talked about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's absence from the Stamford-based promotion's television. The Brahma Bull hasn't been seen since Elimination Chamber 2025.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena shockingly turned heel to align with The Rock. Many expected the two to form an alliance and show up on WWE TV together in the coming months. However, that did not happen, and The Final Boss never appeared on television again. Since then, rumors of Rocky's falling out with the Stamford-based promotion have been doing the rounds on social media, but no one has officially commented on the reason behind the legend's absence.

During a recent edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, the host asked Paul Heyman why The Rock did not show up at WrestleMania 41 despite being an integral part of John Cena's and Cody Rhodes' storyline.

The Oracle highlighted that The Final Boss was never advertised or booked for this year's 'Mania, and he did not know much about what happened with Dwayne Johnson's storyline.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"He was never advertised or booked for WrestleMania... I don't know what happened with Dwayne. That's something you should have Dwayne come into these beautiful Yahoo studios and answer for himself. I really don't know. Or have Brian Gewirtz come in, and I'm sure he can tell you their side of the story," he said.
Heyman added that he was focused on his involvement in CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, so he did not care about what was going on in other storylines.

"I really don't know. I mean, especially at WrestleMania, I had enough on my plate. I wasn't really that concerned with what was gonna happen with John Cena and Cody Rhodes' storyline... I have too much in my plate helping us to get not just to WrestleMania but to the main event of WrestleMania... And trying to help everyone else who are future WrestleMania main eventers. So, if they're not gonna make it to 'Mania, I don't care why. Dwayne Johnson is gonna be at 'Mania? No. Don't care why," he added. [1:02:34 - 1:04:51]
Check out the interview below:

JBL believes The Rock will return to WWE

During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, JBL said that he believed The Rock would return to WWE TV again because he loved being in the squared circle.

"I definitely think we'll see The Rock in the ring again. I would bet everything on that. The Rock loves being in the ring, and it's not just a matter of ego. I mean, the guy is the biggest movie star in the world, and he's making a fortune. It's not about ego. I don't believe it, but maybe... I think The Rock loves to be in the ring, and so I say I have no doubts, but I do have a little bit of doubts," Layfield said.
It remains to be seen what The People's Champion has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.

