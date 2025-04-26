John Cena to injure beloved 53-year-old legend and send him packing from WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

John Cena has been doing an incredible job as a heel in WWE. He is consistently targeting the WWE Universe by calling them out for their hypocrisy they have shown throughout his career. The Cenation Leader could take things to the extreme as he may target a beloved WWE legend next week and put him on the shelf (in kayfabe).

The Franchise Player might lay a brutal attack on R-Truth. The two stars crossed paths last night on SmackDown when the Undisputed WWE Champion bumped into the 53-year-old. The ever-excited Truth was thrilled to meet his 'childhood hero' John Cena. But instead of sharing the moment, the reigning champion gave him a cold shoulder and walked away without uttering a word.

However, during his next appearance on SmackDown, Cena could call out the former United States Champion with some underlying plans. It could be a setup by Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect to attack the beloved legend. John Cena could unleash a merciless attack on R-Truth and injure the latter, which could sideline the 53-year-old from WWE television.

Taking out an innocent babyface like R-Truth would fit The Cenation Leader's narrative, whose sole purpose has been to irate the fans. Additionally, it would add a new layer to John Cena's current heel character, making him even more ruthless and scary. It would also serve as the perfect message for his Backlash opponent Randy Orton, who is fighting to protect WWE and the fans.

However, the above angle is a speculative scenario and it remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative has in store for Cena in the weeks to come

John Cena to defeat Randy Orton at Backlash?

John Cena is set to reignite his rivalry with Randy Orton at Backlash next month. The two legends are going to fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship one last time in their careers. With such high stakes involved in the match, fans wonder who is going to walk out of St. Louis as the champion.

The Cenation Leader would likely defeat The Apex Predator at the upcoming PLE. Cena has been on a red-hot momentum, especially after turning heel at Elimination Chamber. A loss in his first title defense would ruin his strong character, putting months of hard work in vain.

Additionally, John Cena could use some underhanded tactics as a heel in this title defense to defeat Randy Orton in his hometown. If The Franchise Player defeated a legend like Orton in front of his home crowd and that too using cheap tactics, it would draw him significant heat from the fans.

Only time will tell how WWE plans this blockbuster showdown between Cena and Orton and what the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Championship match will be.

