John Cena to introduce a new WWE Championship on RAW after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar John Cena achieved what he said he would and defeated Cody Rhodes on the second night of WrestleMania 41. With this, Cena has now become the man with the highest number of world championships in the Stamford-based promotion. Instead of celebrating his win, however, it seems that Cena might keep another one of his promises - introducing a new championship belt.

Ad

Several weeks ago, on Monday Night RAW, John Cena delivered a promo where he talked bout how the WWE Universe always shunned him no matter what he did. He also mentioned the sheer backlash he faced when he introduced the Spinner WWE Championship belt due to which the company had to discontinue it soon after.

Since he had already turned heel and showed his true colors, The Leader of the Cenation noted that he would ruin pro wrestling forever. Moreover, he doubled down on his words in the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference and said he would ruin wrestling on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Cena also addressed himself as the last real champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expanding on his grand scheme, John Cena had said that he would win the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Show of Shows and take the belt home with him. He highlighted that he would win the belt and retire with it, which might indirectly signal the reintroduction of the spinner belt.

The Leader of Cenation had a dead serious look in his eyes, and it didn’t seem like he was playing around. Thus, the 'last real champion' could actually introduce a new belt on the red-branded episode on Monday. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

The Rock did not show up at WrestleMania 41 to help John Cena

One of the things the WWE Universe noticed was the absence of The Rock from the second night of WrestleMania 41. Following his appearance at Elimination Chamber when he destroyed Cody Rhodes alongside John Cena and Travis Scott, fans believed that the company could have him return at ‘Mania. However, only Scott showed up to aid Cena in his title match against Rhodes.

Ad

The rapper and producer pulled the referee from completing the three count when The American Nightmare had Cena pinned. He also kept Rhodes distracted long enough for The Cenation Leader to try to attack the then-champion using the Undisputed WWE title. Eventually, John Cena low-blowed Rhodes to pick up the win and earn his 17th WWE world championship.

Expand Tweet

So far, the Stamford-based promotion hasn’t explained why The Rock didn’t show up at WrestleMania 41. Moreover, Cena didn’t entertain a question about the dynamic between him and The Final Boss during the post-Mania press conference. It will be interesting to see what The Leader of Cenation plans to do next on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.