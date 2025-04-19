John Cena leaks Attitude Era legend will interfere in his match against Cody Rhodes? It's not The Rock

John Cena will be competing in his final WrestleMania match on Sunday against the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, hoping to win a record-breaking 17th world title. The WWE Universe is in for a spectacular bout this weekend.

The go-home edition of SmackDown before 'Mania saw the final verbal encounter between Rhodes and Cena. Both superstars took verbal jabs at each other. However, things got physical when The Leader of Cenation lifted The American Nightmare for the Attitude Adjustment. The 39-year-old champion managed to reverse it into a Cross Rhodes and laid Cena out on the canvas for the second time in a row.

Cody Rhodes knows that things are bound to get chaotic at WrestleMania, as John Cena might not be alone. The Rock and Travis Scott will most likely corner him. There is a strong chance Rhodes might have a mystery backup for himself, though nothing is confirmed. Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin could assist The American Nightmare in the WrestleMania 41 main event.

It seems John Cena already knows what Cody Rhodes has up his sleeve and recently 'leaked' that Stone Cold Steve Austin would interfere during their WrestleMania bout. The Franchise Player posted a picture of The Texas Rattlesnake with Allegiant Stadium on his face, with the caption “Stone Cold, see you Sunday.”

With his post, John Cena may have subtly spoiled that Stone Cold Steve Austin will have a vital role at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

That said, the angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE writer says John Cena winning the title at WrestleMania has been spoiled

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed that the company has already spoiled the result of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena.

He stated that the Stamford-based promotion still needs to sell 9,000 tickets for RAW after 'Mania, and for that, they have announced Cena’s appearance on the show, which confirms that he will beat The American Nightmare.

“They’ve already… bro, the RAW after WrestleMania in Vegas? They had 9000 tickets that they have yet to sell. So they announced today that Cena’s going to be on that RAW. They just told you Cena was winning that title because they’ve got to sell 9,000 tickets,” Russo said.

This Sunday, all questions will be answered as one between Rhodes or Cena will leave Las Vegas as Undisputed WWE Champion.

