John Cena to lose against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam thanks to a 40-year-old's attack? Exploring potential Undisputed WWE Title scenario

Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare won the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament to earn a title shot against The Franchise Player at the summer spectacle. While Cena is determined to beat Rhodes for the second time and retain the title, he might end up losing it courtesy of Drew McIntyre's attack.The 40-year-old star has been feuding with Randy Orton for a while now in the Stamford-based promotion. The two squared off at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, where The Viper emerged victorious. That said, The Scottish Psychopath will look to get back at Orton during his Tag Team match with Logan Paul against the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at The Biggest Party of the Summer.However, in a massive turn of events at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre might attack John Cena after his Tag Team match and cost the latter his potential title defense. The Scotsman has shown interest in securing the Undisputed WWE Championship and has revealed his intention of beating the current version of Cena for the gold.Following his intentions, McIntyre might interfere during John Cena's high-stakes match against Cody Rhodes and cost him the title. The 40-year-old could then focus on The American Nightmare after The Never Seen 17 is out of the way. Interestingly, this could open up the door for a potential feud with The Cenation Leader as part of a blockbuster storyline.That said, this angle is purely speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Cody Rhodes to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship immediately after his potential victory over John Cena?While Cody Rhodes is the firm favorite to dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam 2025, in a shocking twist, he might end up leaving the show without the title even after getting the job done.The latest episode of RAW saw Paul Heyman offer the leadership role of his group to Roman Reigns in the absence of Seth Rollins. Despite rejecting the proposal, The OTC might reconsider and secretly accept the offer. He could then turn heel and join the vicious faction as their head at the forthcoming PLE.Upon replacing Rollins in the group, Reigns could take the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash in on Rhodes immediately after the latter's potential victory over Cena, to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.It'll be interesting to see what the WWE creative team has in store for the fans at SumerSlam 2025.