John Cena to lose title to big name, legend to win MITB briefcase from Rollins? 4 Predictions for WWE after Night of Champions 2025

WWE's Saudi spectacle, Night of Champions 2025, managed to deliver to fan expectations, going by feedback online. While the show was predictable for the most part, the company managed to put on a great show.

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring crown, while Jade Cargill prevailed over Asuka to become the new Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions 2025. Rhea Ripley, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn also earned big victories in their respective matches yesterday.

Following another successful event, it will be of interest to see how things unfold in WWE. On that note, here are four bold predictions for the company after Night of Champions 2025:

#4. Jacob Fatu could form his own faction after Night of Champions 2025

Jacob Fatu put the United States Title on the line against Solo Sikoa at the Night of Champions Premium Live event. However, The Samoan Werewolf lost his gold due to interference from JC Mateo, Tanga Loa, and Hikuelo (Tala Tonga).

The trio helped Solo Sikoa defeat Jacob to win the gold yesterday. Given how things unfolded, Fatu could form his own faction to fight The Street Champion and Co.

The Samoan Werewolf could mend fences with The Usos, leading to a formidable partnership. The babyface trio could then feud with Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline.

#3. John Cena could lose his title to Cody Rhodes

John Cena defeated CM Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Title at NOC 2025. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes prevailed over Randy Orton to become the new King of the Ring.

The American Nightmare will now challenge The Cenation Leader at SummerSlam. While Cena defeated Rhodes in their first encounter, things may turn out differently this time around.

Cody Rhodes could beat the odds to prevail over The Franchise Player, ending his reign at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. Roman Reigns could return

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed on the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW. However, the OTC could return in time for a showdown at SummerSlam.

Given he has some unfinished business with Seth, Reigns could return to target The Architect. With CM Punk already involved in an angle with Rollins' faction, The Tribal Chief could make a comeback and join forces with CM Punk to fight their common enemy.

#1. CM Punk could win the MITB briefcase from Seth Rollins

If WWE delays Roman Reigns' return until SummerSlam, it could lead to a massive twist at the spectacle. Given Seth Rollins interfered in CM Punk's title match against John Cena at the Saudi Arabian PLE to cost him a win, a potential match between The Best in the World and The Visionary could be on the cards at SummerSlam.

However, the company could raise the stakes by having Punk challenge Rollins for his Money in the Bank briefcase. If that were indeed the case, Punk could defeat The Architect, winning the coveted briefcase from him with the help of a returning Roman Reigns.

The OTC could interfere in the duo's match to cost Rollins his MITB briefcase.

