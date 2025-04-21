  • home icon
  John Cena to lose title to big name; Liv Morgan to betray Dom for new Papi? 3 Predictions for WWE after WrestleMania 41 Night 2 

John Cena to lose title to big name; Liv Morgan to betray Dom for new Papi? 3 Predictions for WWE after WrestleMania 41 Night 2 

By Shubham Singh
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:44 GMT
What could happen in WWE after WrestleMania 41?
What will happen in WWE after WrestleMania 41? [Images via WWE.com]

The second night of WrestleMania 41 was very eventful. From epic returns to big surprises to epic title changes, the show had it all.

While it had its lows, the show, overall, thoroughly entertained fans. With the event now in history books, it will be of interest to see what happens next in the company.

In this piece, we will cover three bold predictions for WWE after WrestleMania 41 Night Two:

#3. Liv Morgan could betray Dominik Mysterio for Finn Balor after WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. "Dirty" Dom's win was well-received by fans, and he even got a huge pop from the crowd, despite being a heel.

Given the recent crowd reaction, the company could pull the trigger on Mysterio's face turn shortly. The creative team could have Liv Morgan turn on Dom to side with her new Papi, Finn Balor.

Both Balor and Liv lost their respective title matches at WrestleMania, and Dom's win might not go down well with them. The duo could turn on Dominik, kicking him out of The Judgment Day.

This potential angle would turn fans sympathetic toward Dominik, establishing him as a babyface.

#2. Gunther could challenge Jey Uso

Despite dominating the match for the most part, Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows. However, The Ring General may not be done with The YEET Master.

Fans should expect an irate Gunther to hit back at Jey. The Imperium leader could attack the newly crowned champion on tonight's RAW and challenge the latter for the title.

Their potential rematch could be booked for Backlash next month.

#1. John Cena could lose his title to Cody Rhodes

John Cena won the Undisputed WWE Title, defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The match saw Travis Scott return to help The Cenation Leader defeat The American Nightmare.

However, Cena's reign may not last very long. Given the controversial finish, another potential match between the rivals could be on the cards.

The company could book the same for Backlash or Money in the Bank. Given another loss to a part-timer would hurt Cody Rhodes' credibility big time, fans should expect The American Nightmare to beat the odds and reclaim the title.

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.

The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.

When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket.

Edited by Yash Mittal
