John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship to returning world champion on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

With John Cena dead set on wanting to ruin wrestling for fans, many are pining for him to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship before he ends his career by the end of this year. While he will certainly be a tough person to beat, there are many performers on the roster who have the capabilities to defeat The Last Real Champion.

One star who could take the gold off Cena sooner rather than later is a returning Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion was forced to miss WrestleMania 41 in April due to him requiring neck surgery. However, the Canadian is currently advertised for the June 13th edition of SmackDown, leading to many fans hoping he could be in line for a stunning return.

If he does indeed make his return that night, what better way for KO to make his comeback than to take the gold off one of his oldest and greatest rivals? That said, the scenario is highly unlikely to unfold.

Kevin Owens wants to be one of John Cena's final opponents

In 2015, Kevin Owens made his main roster debut by entering a feud with John Cena. Their first encounter at Elimination Chamber was an instant classic, with KO surprisingly getting the win over The Leader of The Cenation.

During an interview with The Daily Mail last year, Kevin Owens said that he'd love to face Cena one more time, either on the anniversary of their bout on May 31, 2025, or at a later date.

"I've noticed that May 31, 2025, which would be the 10th anniversary of our first match together at Elimination Chamber, is a Saturday night, which lends itself incredibly well to WWE events, and maybe even a PLE. Who knows? Of course I want to be one of John Cena's opponents in his last year, but if it could happen that night, that would be pretty incredible, 10 years to the day after the first one. But obviously, I'd be happy to face him at any point!" he said. [H/T: The Daily Mail]

While many fans would like to see Owens and Cena battle one last time, Kevin's current neck issues have cast major doubts on the potential occurrence of the match. However, in the wrestling business, you can never say never.

