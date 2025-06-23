John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Title soon for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign has already surpassed 60 days in the company. The Franchise Player is halfway through his retirement tour and is set to be part of Night of Champions 2025, where he will defend his title against CM Punk.

The Cenation Leader is also advertised to be part of SummerSlam 2025. Amid this, there are chances that John Cena may lose the Undisputed WWE Title soon for one major reason, and that rationale is his babyface turn.

The 17-time World Champion turned into a villainous star at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he attacked Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock. Since then, Cena has been working as a heel in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Recently, during the SummerSlam kickoff event, fans noticed an interesting development when Cena hugged the cameraman. This is something the Undisputed WWE Champion used to do when he was a babyface star.

This sparked speculation that John Cena would turn into a heroic character once again before ending his final run. One potential way could be Cena losing the Undisputed WWE Championship, which would open the path for his character switch.

After losing the gold, The Last Real Champion might realize that he is not an evil star, making him feel regret about his behavior towards the WWE Universe. With this, Cena could eventually end his career as a heroic star in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

John Cena has previously hinted at babyface turn in WWE

Though John Cena turned heel a few months back, there were already considerable hints of him turning babyface. At Backlash St. Louis, when John Cena defeated Randy Orton in the title bout, the crowd loudly thanked The Franchise Player.

This overwhelming support from the live crowd made the Undisputed WWE Champion emotional, and he almost had tears in his eyes. The character break of Cena was indeed a hint of his heroic turn in the near future.

Even during the latest episode of the blue brand, John Cena delivered a pipe bomb promo segment. During this, The Last Real Champion got a thunderous reaction from the crowd, too, which made the veteran pause for a few seconds.

Overall, the last run of John Cena in the Stamford-based promotion is getting more memorable day by day. We still have around half a year left to witness, and it will be interesting to see how WWE will book this remaining time.

