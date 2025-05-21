John Cena to lose his WWE Championship to iconic rival at Money in the Bank out of nowhere? How it can happen

John Cena is the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Cenation Leader is currently slated to face R-Truth at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. There is no chance of Cena losing the title at the NBC special event, as the match is merely a tribute to the chemistry of Truth and the Franchise Player.

The Cenation Leader will head to Money in the Bank 2025 as the champion. Amid this, there is a possibility that the veteran might lose his title at MITB to his iconic rival, CM Punk. Both Punk and Cena hold a history of stupendous matches.

Even the match at MITB 2011 between them for the WWE Championship is still embedded in fans' minds. Triple H can revisit this rivalry by having the Best in the World dethrone John Cena. This scenario could unfold when the Second City Saint qualifies for the MITB traditional ladder match.

At the PLE, Punk could emerge as the victor and become the Mr. Money in the Bank for the third time. Cena may be part of the main event on the same show, and CM Punk would cash in on the same day. This will result in the Voice of the Voiceless becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion by taking the title from Cena's shoulders.

It's also important to note that CM Punk & John Cena are officially promoted to be part of the MITB Premium Live event. This heightens the possibility of this scenario unfolding. Money in the Bank is set to broadcast live on June 7, 2025, from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming weeks and whether the Triple H-led promotion will attempt to revisit Cena & Punk's historic feud for the final time.

John Cena recently named CM Punk among his top three WWE opponents

John Cena recently appeared in front of the media and marked CM Punk as his top three opponents in WWE. The Franchise Player started the list by mentioning The Rock and named the Voice of the Voiceless.

Talking about the third, the Undisputed Champion was confused and left this to the crowd.

In response, Randy Orton, the 17-time World Champion, affirmed the same. Since John Cena has mentioned Punk as one of his top three favorite opponents, the WWE Universe is thrilled about the rejuvenation of their rivalry.

