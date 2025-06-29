John Cena to lose WWE title after The Rock returns to make his rival a Corporate Champion? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is now in the history books, and the Undisputed WWE Championship remains on John Cena's shoulders. The Franchise Player defeated CM Punk in the main event of the Saudi Arabia show and left Riyadh with the championship.

Ad

During the match, Seth Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but his distraction only helped Cena beat the Second City Saint. Moreover, a heated confrontation took place between Cena and Rollins, which resulted in the 17-time world champion taking out The Architect.

However, the actions of the Last Real Champion may lead to major consequences. This could happen if The Rock makes his WWE return and makes Seth Rollins his new corporate champion.

Ad

Trending

It's already clear that after retiring from the squared circle, Cena has no plans to make his comeback. John Cena's heel turn took place when he sold his soul to the Final Boss at Elimination Chamber 2025 and eventually became his corporate champion with the help of Travis Scott.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Cena retiring from WWE this year, The Rock surely wants to have a new corporate champion on his side. This raises the chances of him making his return and joining hands with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

An angle like this will allow the Stamford-based promotion to book the Last Real Champion's babyface turn before his retirement. Additionally, The Rock aiding Rollins to win the title with a Money in the Bank cash-in could be one way to take the title from John Cena while protecting him to an extent.

Ad

However, it remains to be seen what will happen after Night of Champions as Cena remains the Undisputed Champion.

Why John Cena's actions at Night of Champions reminded WWE fans of The Rock

At Night of Champions, John Cena did something that reminded the WWE Universe of The Final Boss. This happened when the Franchise Player hugged CM Punk, seemingly hinting at his babyface turn.

Ad

However, Cena's facial expression changed while he was hugging Punk, and he attempted to attack the Voice of the Voiceless, but Punk was ready for it. This was similar to what he did at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he hugged Cody Rhodes and turned heel by looking at The Rock with a dramatic change in expression.

Expand Tweet

This time, instead of looking at someone else, Cena looked right into the camera, calling back to the moment at Elimination Chamber when he turned heel by looking at The Rock. As of now, there is no return timeline for The Great One, but he will likely resurface during the Undisputed WWE Champion's retirement tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!