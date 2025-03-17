John Cena to make a historic change on WWE RAW after exactly 20 years? Potential explored

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to be a historic night for multiple reasons. John Cena will make his first-ever television appearance since turning heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and attacking Cody Rhodes. Fans may see Cena making an exact change he made 20 years ago.

Ad

Several posts on X (fka Twitter) have been going viral, stating that on March 17, 2005, John Cena debuted his iconic theme song "The Time Is Now." Tonight will mark his first-ever appearance since turning heel on RAW on the same date. The Leader of the Cenation could recreate history 20 years later and may introduce a new heel theme song tonight on the flagship show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena could unleash similar havoc on Monday Night RAW and attack Cody Rhodes, similar to Elimination Chamber 2025. Furthermore, Cena could roast the WWE Universe and embrace his new sinister side. These new details would add extra fuel to the ongoing Cena-Rhodes saga.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

While the proposed scenario above sounds perfect, this is mere speculation.

Former WWE employee expressed Cody Rhodes should have confronted John Cena’s family

Since being attacked by John Cena, Cody Rhodes has expressed his wrath on the weekly shows and called out The Leader of the Cenation for all-in warfare. On the latest episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare laid The Miz out before calling out Cena again.

Ad

While speaking on BroDown on SportsKeeda Wrestling, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed that rather than beating The Miz on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes should’ve gone looking for John Cena’s father to get his answers.

“At least do this. At least, if Rock or Cena aren't on the show and Cody's that hot because of what happened to him, then let's at least have Cody go look for them. How about that? Why. Why don't we go have Cody knock on Mr. Cena's door? We've seen Mr. Cena before on TV. We know who he is. He's been established," Russo said.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback