John Cena to make a shock appearance on Monday Night RAW & injure 58-year-old WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW on Netflix will be the final show of the red brand leading up to WrestleMania 41. Currently, John Cena is not scheduled to appear, but he is advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown instead.

However, in a surprise move, Cena could make an appearance on the red brand this week and attack WWE legend Michael Cole, who is part of the commentary team. Since the heel turn of The Franchise Player, he appears not to be liked by the 58-year-old either, and we have seen the legendary commentator calling out the recent heel mannerisms of the 16-time former World Champion.

If John Cena makes an appearance on RAW tonight, the veteran commentator might express another opinion about him, which could have consequences. To further develop Cena's villainous character, Triple H might take things up a notch by having Cena attack Michael Cole at ringside.

This scenario could unfold when the RAW commentator begins to trash-talk John Cena's appearance in the venue. Frustrated by this, The Leader of Cenation could confront Michael Cole at ringside and then attack him.

This assault on Cole could result in injuries, further intensifying Cena's darker side. Although this scenario is unlikely to unfold, we are just days away from WrestleMania 41, and Triple H is expected to pull out some unexpected surprises, so nothing can be counted out.

WWE releases John Cena special title replica ahead of WrestleMania 41

John Cena is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Regardless of the outcome of that title match, the company has recently released a special edition belt for Cena. The special edition merchandise is now available for fans to purchase from the official website of WWE Shop.

The company has named it: John Cena Farewell Tour 2025 Las Vegas Spinner Championship replica title belt. Although the price of the replica exceeds $700, it is currently out of stock in the WWE Shop.

This could indicate that the popularity of The Franchise Player is skyrocketing, generating significant profits for the Triple H-led company. The American Nightmare also introduced the spinner championship, which John Cena made famous in the Stamford-based promotion. The addition of the spinner title adds more depth to the storyline between Cena and Rhodes, making fans more invested in the overall narrative.

