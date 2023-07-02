The first six months of 2023 have been quite a ride for WWE. Revenue and social media engagement records have been broken, while viewership and other metrics have generally been trending in the right direction. The product itself has mostly been well received, with both premium live events and weekly shows frequently producing impressive crowd reactions.

These reactions have been epitomized by "pops," massive ovations that signify a superstar's popularity with the audience. Whether it's an unexpected return, a well-executed face turn, or a massive win, a huge pop makes a moment iconic instantly, ensuring it lives long in the memory. So what has been the most unforgettable ovation of the year so far?

Let's rank the five biggest WWE pops of 2023 so far.

#5. Rey Mysterio finally hits Dominik: WWE SmackDown, March 24, 2023

The road to WrestleMania 39 had a lot of compelling storylines, but none kept the WWE Universe on the edge of their chairs like the Mysterios' family feud. For months, Dominik Mysterio, freshly turned heel and discovering new levels of obnoxiousness, repeatedly challenged his father to a fight. Rey Mysterio would not budge, though, refusing to raise a hand to his progeny.

Ex-Con Dom goaded his father all over WWE, across brands, and even at their family home for over six months with no success. His luck ran out on SmackDown eight days before WrestleMania 39, though, as he crossed a line by insulting his mother. Rey couldn't stand seeing his wife disrespected and finally snapped, punching his son to send the crowd into raptures.

This ovation showed the power of simple, disciplined, and perfectly-timed long-term storytelling, and Dominik has done well to carry the heat from that feud to this day.

#4. John Cena made a surprise return at WWE Money In The Bank 2023

John Cena made a shock appearance at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 to a massive ovation from the London crowd. The audience in attendance could not believe their ears when the sixteen-time world champion's music hit, and they roared in excitement as he came out. The noise only got louder when he got in the ring, with "Cena!" chants breaking out.

The Cenation Leader addressed the crowd, teasing that WWE would hold a future WrestleMania in the UK before he was interrupted by Grayson Waller. The duo had a brief exchange, with The Champ standing tall to more cheers. The crowd was loud for the entire segment, but the pop for Cena's entrance music was special.

#3 and #2. Sami Zayn was responsible for two of the loudest WWE pops of 2023 at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber

Jimmy Clarke @JimmyClarke__ I could watch Sami Zayn hitting Roman Reigns with the chair on loop forever. The crowd reaction is incredible. What a moment. #RoyalRumble I could watch Sami Zayn hitting Roman Reigns with the chair on loop forever. The crowd reaction is incredible. What a moment. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/1Zr0ZBETkw

Sami Zayn has arguably been the MVP of WWE in 2023. From being at the heart of The Bloodline's implosion to playing an integral part in the two main event storylines at WrestleMania 39 to his hot run with the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, Zayn has been on an absolute tear. He has arguably been involved in the most "pop-worthy" moments this year and could easily populate a list by himself.

Who can forget the thunderous ovation he received at the Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia? Or when he and Kevin Owens finally united and agreed to face The Usos at WrestleMania 39? The former Honorary Uce has had many huge ovations in 2023, but the best arguably came during his secession from The Bloodline.

We can still hear the roar from the crowd as he delivered a chair shot to the back of Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. Additionally, his humongous reception at the Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal went on for minutes, a sight that we are not likely to see repeated any time soon.

Honorable mentions

Some incredible ovations did not make the list.

Here are some massive pops that could have (and perhaps should have) made this list. They were either slightly edged by the entries that did make it or excluded due to other pops from the same match or storyline already being on the list.

Puerto Rican stars Carlito, Zelina Vega, and Savio Vega received massive pops from the crowd at WWE Backlash 2023

Jimmy Uso superkicking Roman Reigns at Night of Champions generated a pop almost as massive as Sami Zayn's at the Royal Rumble. Jey Uso's turn on the road to Money in the Bank was not too far off either.

Cody Rhodes received a massive ovation upon making his long-awaited return and winning the 2023 Royal Rumble.

As has been the trend since he left for Hollywood, John Cena received a huge reaction when he returned to RAW to set up his WrestleMania 39 feud with Austin Theory

Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns at Money In The Bank 2023 elicited a mixture of roaring joy and confused disbelief from the O2 Arena

#1. Bad Bunny's entrance at WWE Backlash 2023 was accompanied by a pop of epic proportions

Bad Bunny is a world-famous musical megastar. He is also one of Puerto Rico's favorite sons and one of the most impressive celebrity performers in WWE history. He gets massive fan ovations on a regular basis performing all over the world. However, the pop he received at Backlash was something extra special.

Not only did the entire Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot jump to their feet, but they also serenaded him to the ring with his hit song, Chambea. The energy in the building that night was off the charts, and if WWE can top it in the second half of 2023, they can be extremely proud of themselves.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes