John Cena may have hinted that he won't be retiring at the end of 2025

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The 17-time World Champion has been a top star in the promotion for over 20 years and was on the rise for three years prior to that. In many ways, he has been the face of the company in the last decade.

Ad

Unfortunately, John Cena is retiring later this year. His last match is penciled in for December. At least, that's what fans thought. The wrestling legend posted an image on social media that may confirm he's not retiring after all.

The image is Leonardo DiCaprio's character from The Wolf of Wall Street. Leonardo played Jordan Belfort, who had an infamous scene in which he explicitly noted he wasn't leaving.

Ad

Trending

Given that John Cena posted an image from that exact scene, it may be a sign that he's implying he's sticking around after all. This wouldn't be unrealistic or too surprising, as wrestling retirements rarely stick.

Still, it is important to remember that Cena often goofs around on social media. Sometimes, he leaves cryptic hints at major plans, but sometimes, the posts he makes seem to mean nothing at all. It isn't clear whether this Leonardo classic falls into the latter category, but there may be hope for fans of the legendary WWE star.

Ad

There are many dream matches and feuds left for John Cena

If John Cena does remain with the sports entertainment juggernaut after December, it could mean big things for WWE and various stars in the company. There are numerous dream feuds and matches left for the talented star.

First and foremost, there are feuds and matches from the past that can be relived. AJ Styles and CM Punk are two of Cena's greatest rivals. Seeing John have an actual extended feud or a singles match with either man again would be fantastic.

Ad

As for new stars and feuds, John could potentially lock horns with up-and-coming stars and names he mostly missed. Jacob Fatu vs. John Cena, for example, would be fascinating to watch go down. John taking on Bron Breakker, arguably the future of the company, would also be fantastic.

Expand Tweet

Given that Cena only has around six more months as an active pro wrestler if he doesn't walk back his retirement, many dream matches could be lost forever. Fatu, Breakker, and even other names such as Penta, Fenix, Ilja Dragunov, Gunther, and Oba Femi could all make magic with the WWE Champion. Hopefully, the legend isn't leaving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More