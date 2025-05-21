John Cena may have hinted that he won't be retiring at the end of 2025

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The 17-time World Champion has been a top star in the promotion for over 20 years and was on the rise for three years prior to that. In many ways, he has been the face of the company in the last decade.
Unfortunately, John Cena is retiring later this year. His last match is penciled in for December. At least, that's what fans thought. The wrestling legend posted an image on social media that may confirm he's not retiring after all.
The image is Leonardo DiCaprio's character from The Wolf of Wall Street. Leonardo played Jordan Belfort, who had an infamous scene in which he explicitly noted he wasn't leaving.
Given that John Cena posted an image from that exact scene, it may be a sign that he's implying he's sticking around after all. This wouldn't be unrealistic or too surprising, as wrestling retirements rarely stick.
Still, it is important to remember that Cena often goofs around on social media. Sometimes, he leaves cryptic hints at major plans, but sometimes, the posts he makes seem to mean nothing at all. It isn't clear whether this Leonardo classic falls into the latter category, but there may be hope for fans of the legendary WWE star.
There are many dream matches and feuds left for John Cena
If John Cena does remain with the sports entertainment juggernaut after December, it could mean big things for WWE and various stars in the company. There are numerous dream feuds and matches left for the talented star.
First and foremost, there are feuds and matches from the past that can be relived. AJ Styles and CM Punk are two of Cena's greatest rivals. Seeing John have an actual extended feud or a singles match with either man again would be fantastic.
As for new stars and feuds, John could potentially lock horns with up-and-coming stars and names he mostly missed. Jacob Fatu vs. John Cena, for example, would be fascinating to watch go down. John taking on Bron Breakker, arguably the future of the company, would also be fantastic.
Given that Cena only has around six more months as an active pro wrestler if he doesn't walk back his retirement, many dream matches could be lost forever. Fatu, Breakker, and even other names such as Penta, Fenix, Ilja Dragunov, Gunther, and Oba Femi could all make magic with the WWE Champion. Hopefully, the legend isn't leaving.