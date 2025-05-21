John Cena drops a major tease regarding his retirement at the end of 2025

John Cena has teased the possibility of him not retiring at the end of 2025. At the 2024 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, he confirmed that he would retire at the end of this year.

Fast forward to April 2025, Cena competed in his final WrestleMania and won the Undisputed WWE Championship by dethroning Cody Rhodes. The win also marked his 17th World Championship win.

On Instagram, Cena shared a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort character from The Wolf of Wall Street. In the scene, Belfort declared that he wasn't leaving and delivered the popular "I'm not f**king leaving!" dialogue.

Similarly, Cena’s cryptic post could hint at the possibility of him making a big U-turn regarding his retirement plans.

Check out Cena's Instagram post:

Bill Apter suggested a match between John Cena and Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Bill Apter suggested that John Cena should cross paths with Gunther at the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. The Ring General is still involved in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture and will challenge the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul. The former champion lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter suggested that WWE could put together a match between Gunther and Cena. Apter said:

"Okay, so we have SummerSlam coming up. And they've gotta put John Cena with someone, so somebody has gotta come to the rescue when Cena goes crazy afterwards. And it could be somebody none of us would think about if we consider what happened on Monday Night RAW. It could even be Gunther. Then they put a Gunther John Cena match together."

Cena's latest title defense was against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025. He retained the title after interference from R-Truth, who will face his "childhood hero" at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event in a non-title match.

If things are according to plan, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will end his career by the end of 2025 unless there is a change of plan.

