John Cena may have subtly confirmed he will renew 12-year-old WWE rivalry after WrestleMania 41

John Cena will square off against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cody's fans know in their heart of hearts that Cena is perhaps the strongest challenger The American Nightmare has gone up against since winning the title.

The 16-time WWE world champion is on a quest to win the championship from Cody and break Ric Flair's record by winning the world title for the 17th time. His shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 proved that he would go to any length to achieve this goal. Moreover, Cena has said that he would leave the company with the championship.

So, he might go after every rival of his with whom he had sour relations in the past. Therefore, The Cenation Leader could renew his rivalry with a former WWE Champion and he has already given a subtle hint toward it.

John Cena can rekindle his 12-year-old rivalry with Randy Orton after WrestleMania 41

If there's one bitter rival of John Cena from his yesteryears, it's The Viper Randy Orton. Their rivalry is considered one of the greatest ever in WWE, and they have faced each other in a staggering 264 matches.

However, Cena has always held the upper hand with 218 victories, with Randy Orton winning only 44 matches. They had their first bout on WWE TV in 2005 and had their last clash in 2017. So, The Franchise Player can reignite his 12-year rivalry with Randy Orton after getting one over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

While often criticized that they faced each other too many times, it's been almost a decade since these two stars went face-to-face since their last one-on-one encounter in 2017. Royal Rumble 2018 was the last time the two legends were in the same match together.

John Cena dropped a subtle hint on his social media account

The Cenation Leader raised some eyebrows after posting a photo of Randy Orton on his social media. He posted a picture of The Viper on his Instagram account. While Cena usually never comments on his posts on social media, some fans have suggested that this post hinted towards the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event, which will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, which is Orton's hometown, where he was raised.

Cena could be teasing a match against his former rival at Backlash on his home turf while defending his Undisputed WWE Championship after winning it from The American Nightmare.

Randy Orton recently spoke about going for another WWE Championship run

The Legend Killer last won a championship in 2020, and since then hasn't won the top prize. However, of late, he has shown his desire to go after gold, now that he is also heading toward his retirement.

Last week on SmackDown, Orton told Cody that just like Cena was going for his 17th world title, so will he go for his 15th WWE world title soon. If Cena beats Cody Rhodes at 'Mania, then a bout between Orton and Cena is imminent.

The two legends can certainly go for one more round before hanging up their boots. Also, if this match happens, it would be the first time that a face Randy Orton will go head-to-head against a heel John Cena.

