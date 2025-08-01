John Cena may have subtly spoiled the result of his match vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam

Earlier this week, Netflix released the documentary WWE: Unreal, with the focus being on backstage developments and the creative process leading up to WrestleMania 41. Some interviews for the documentary were also filmed post-WrestleMania, and one of them featured John Cena, who defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion and win his 17th World Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.While discussing the main event match during the final episode of WWE: Unreal, Cena made it clear that he won't be pulling back the curtain too much, especially at this time, due to the need to protect the magic of professional wrestling and his traditional thought process. However, he did delineate some aspects of his philosophy about the industry.John Cena shared how, in wrestling, the story traditionally ends when the babyface wins. He also stated how, contrary to some people's opinions, WrestleMania does not have to mark the end of the story, but it can also be the beginning of something or just a pivotal chapter in the midst of it. He said, &quot;Just because the word 'WrestleMania is involved doesn't mean it's the end episode. WrestleMania can be the middle of a storyline.&quot;In doing so, John Cena foreshadowed that he may be facing Cody Rhodes in a rematch down the line, which of course did turn out to be the case, with both men set for a rematch at SummerSlam this weekend.However, Cena, earlier in the episode, having shared the belief regarding a babyface finally winning to truly finish the story, coupled with him being a traditionalist and having but a handful of dates left post-SummerSlam, may have spoiled that Cody, being the babyface, will be getting his win back at SummerSlam in the Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight.And since Rhodes is widely regarded as Cena's successor and the face of the company, The Franchise Player will be passing the torch to The American Nightmare at SummerSlam.All of this makes complete and perfect sense unless, of course, one were to look at the statement from the lens of the babyface winning the SummerSlam match, but also the fact that a double turn, or at the very least a John Cena babyface turn, seems to be something the WWE Universe is absolutely obsessed with speculating about for SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat fantasised double turn and all the possibilities it may open up, though, which completely alters the nature of what John Cena said on WWE: Unreal, is a whole other conversation in and of itself, and quite frankly, way too dense, polarizing, and complicated to be condensed here. Nevertheless, it does not seem like the time is now for a Cody Rhodes heel turn.A John Cena-Cody Rhodes double turn must not happen at SummerSlamA John Cena babyface turn, either post-match if he loses the title or a gradual return to the good side post-SummerSlam, does seem like the direction WWE will go in, since it is unlikely Cena will end his career as a heel. Given the limited dates he has left, the turn happening at SummerSlam itself seems like the most logical and likely direction.As for why Cody must not turn heel at SummerSlam, WWE frankly does not have anyone who can fill his boots. Cody Rhodes is a truly special talent, perhaps still not appreciated enough for what he has done since returning to the global juggernaut, having filled in John Cena's boots, and all he accomplished before during his &quot;excursion,&quot; too. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThink about it: who can replace Cody Rhodes as the face of the company? CM Punk, for all he is and all the more he could have been, is just too old. Roman Reigns is too part-time and has already been there and done that. Seth Rollins, regardless of whether he really is legitimately injured or not, just turned heel to kick off his run as the top heel in the company. Meanwhile, Gunther is unlikely to be positioned in the top babyface role, given how perfect he is in his current one. With that, in many respects, Rhodes can't turn heel anytime soon. As for others who can be elevated, Jey Uso, for all the charisma and crowd connection he has, is simply way too incomplete as a performer. And as for someone like Sami Zayn or LA Knight or Kevin Owens, WWE seems unwilling to strap the rocket to their back. And regardless, for all the potential he may have to possibly go down as one of the greatest heels of this era if he ever does turn heel, no one can play the role Cody Rhodes does, because The American Nightmare does not play the role; he lives the role like he was born for it.