John Cena to miss Elimination Chamber after top WWE Superstar puts him out of commission? Potential twist explored

WWE Superstar John Cena kickstarted his retirement tour with the 2025 Royal Rumble. While he was a fan favorite to win the 30-man contest, he finished as the runner-up as Jey Uso eliminated him to be the last man standing. Now, fans look forward to seeing the babyface win the Elimination Chamber. However, there is a chance that Cena could miss the premium live event because of a possible attack from Logan Paul.

Speaking in the post-Royal Rumble press conference, John Cena revealed that he is going directly to the Elimination Chamber owing to 23 years of loyal service to the company. While the WWE Universe wanted to see more of Cena in the ring, fans are happy he is getting a well-deserved shortcut.

However, the 16-time WWE Champion could be targeted and possibly injured by Logan Paul before he makes it to the Elimination Chamber. Notably, Mr. You Can’t See Me had eliminated The Maverick from the Royal Rumble. Before this, Paul was having a great run, eliminating great superstars like AJ Styles and CM Punk.

Thus, the former United States Champion could seek revenge against John Cena. This would set both wrestlers up for a confrontation at WrestleMania 41. The Stamford-based promotion may try to proceed with this decision to protect Cena from an Elimination Chamber loss.

If he wins the EC event, fans won’t be happy if he doesn’t win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Thus, the company will have to put the title on Cena in April, with eight more months left in the calendar year.

This could also create problems in his retirement match, which could be the match where he gets dethroned as the champ if he wins title number 17. This may have been the reason not to make Cena win the Royal Rumble. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation.

John Cena doesn’t want to win title number 17 for himself

John Cena is known as one of the most friendliest faces in the locker room. The Face That Runs The Place has helped put countless stars over in their careers, including The Miz.

In the post-Royal Rumble interview, Cena maintained that he wishes to win the WWE Championship for the 17th time. However, he revealed that his main motive is to one day shake the hand of the man who beat him and win the 18th WWE Title.

Right now, Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect has 16 titles and shares the top spot with the legendary Ric Flair. While WWE has been teasing a 17th win for John Cena for a long time, there is a chance that he may end his career without winning the prestigious gold one more time.

It would be interesting to see if and when Cena wins the top title and adds another star to his future Hall of Fame journey.

