John Cena movies: 3 Highest Grossing films of the WWE Legend

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned from a full-time WWE Superstar to a part-time one. He has since been focusing on his acting career.

Blockers, Bumblebee, Vacation Friends, and most recently, the "Peacemaker" series are among the films and TV shows in which Cena has appeared. Cena explained his current run of good fortune in the entertainment business in an interview with Men's Journal:

"I had the good fortune to work with soldiers who understood and could interpret noise. The clever ones, the ones who had such durability, were able to ride the cacophony and draw the audience back if the audience moved the plot in a different direction."

According to Cena, he has come a long way from his early days of driving limos and sleeping in his car.

It turns out that John Cena wasn't trying to break away from WWE when he began acting. Instead, he was following orders from the organization. In the early 2000s, WWE opened its film studio in the hopes of building up its audience. They approached Cena about starring in an action vehicle called The Marine, which cast the actor in a Dwayne Johnson-like hero role.

Here are Cena's three highest grossing films.

#1. John Cena's biggest blockbuster, Fast & Furious 9

The most popular John Cena blockbuster is Fast & Furious 9. In actuality, John Cena was the inspiration for this movie because it has so many action scenes that perfectly fit his image of a powerful wrestler. However, viewers shouldn't ignore his work in films prior to Fast 9.

Since 2006, Cena has made appearances in a number of dramatizations, outrageous comedies, and action thrillers. Many of his films have been excellent, with the presence of good performers typically contributing to this. However, these are the ones that stand out the most among all the films starring the former WWE Champion.

#2. Tour De Pharmacy

A mockumentary called Tour De Pharmacy pokes fun at the use of doping in competitive cycling. The movie combines footage from a fictionalized account of the 1982 Tour de France and features comic interviews with participants and fans. The character of Gustav Ditters, played by John Cena, has suspiciously grown significantly bigger since the last time anyone saw him.

The over-the-top humor and plot complement the on-screen character perfectly, and Big Match John maintains audience interest throughout the entire movie.

Other well-known actors on the film with him include Orlando Bloom, Jeff Goldblum, and Andy Samberg. Tour De Pharmacy is one of the most enjoyable mockumentaries out there due to its incredible cast.

#3. Bumblebee

Live-action Transformers movies haven't always been straightforward successes, but Bumblebee makes for an entertaining sidekick. The plot is simpler than others because it features one of the most realistic Autobots who develops a deep friendship with a child. The majority of the movie is devoted to the main machine defending itself from Sector Seven and the Decepticons.

Jack Burns, played by John Cena, is a senior specialist at Sector Seven who is extremely wary of Transformers from either side. The people aren't typically remarkable in these movies when compared to the Transformers themselves, but Burns adds more than he takes from the presentation.

Do you like John Cena's acting in movies? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : Do you like John Cena's acting in movies? Yes No 0 votes