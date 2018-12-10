×
John Cena News: 16-time reveals why he can never turn heel

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
19   //    10 Dec 2018, 12:57 IST

John Cena may never turn heel again
John Cena may never turn heel again

What's the story?

John Cena has been on a media tour to promote his film Bumblebee. He recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and was asked about a number of topics including his reaction to Roman Reigns leaving WWE due to health reasons as well as the question Cena gets asked most often - his thoughts on a heel turn.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena's last WWE appearance was at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia in October. He teamed up with Bobby Lashley and defeated Kevin Owens and Elias on the night. Cena was also supposed to appear at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia but backed out after controversy regarding the show. Cena was taken out of his slot in the WWE World Cup by RAW GM Baron Corbin who replaced him in storyline.

ALSO READ: John Cena reveals what he texted Roman Reigns after hearing he had leukemia


The heart of the matter

John Cena addressed his thoughts on turning heel during his interview with Chris Van Vliet. Cena said that although he had some ideas regarding he a heel turn before revealing why he could probably never turn heel:

“There are creative feelings inside me that would like to be a bad guy on WWE but that ain’t gonna happen because that’s not my job. My job is to be who I am and that comes from (Vince)

Cena went on to also comment that although he will never fully leave the WWE he is definitely a part-timer:

"For any WWE person to say right now that you’re a part-timer and you’re going to Hollywood, they’re absolutely right. And if they can’t see why I’m making those moves, I don’t expect them to, I don’t expect to change their minds."

What's next?

John Cena is scheduled to return later this month for a number of WWE live events in the holiday season. Cena has already been booked for a Miz TV segment at a Live Event on the 27th of December.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
