John Cena posts reaction on Twitter prior to his WrestleMania 36 match

John Cena seems pretty excited about his match with Bray Wyatt tonight.

What kind of carnage are we going to see in a Firefly Funhouse match?

Bray Wyatt and John Cena on SmackDown

Tonight, WWE legend and star of the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 John Cena will return to WrestleMania action for the first time in a year. Not only is his opponent The Fiend persona of Bray Wyatt, but it will take place in a "Firefly Fun House" match.

While Cena has posted stuff on his social media accounts regarding this upcoming match, this one is just about the match itself - and it's pretty fun.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, it's most likely that, much like last night's Boneyard Match between Undertaker vs AJ Styles last night, this one will be a filmed-on-location match. Although these types of matches feature Wyatt haven't exactly been well recieved, last night's match gives us hope that we could be seeing something special tonight. Plus, Wyatt's kind of due one here, don't you think?

Just as we were writing this up, Cena also posted this on his Instagram account:

Will Cena bring any of this into play during his match with Wyatt tonight? What will see in this "Firefly Funhouse" match? We'll have to wait and see when WrestleMania 36 concludes tonight on both PPV, Fite TV, and - of course - the WWE Network.