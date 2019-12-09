John Cena praises Shane McMahon on Twitter

John Cena and Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon recently posted a tweet promoting his appearance on the CBS show NCIS: Los Angeles, which saw him reprise his role as Steve Evans, an Army CID Special Agent.

The tweet included a picture of Shane with one of the cast members. WWE veteran John Cena took notice of the tweet and proceeded to praise McMahon in response. Cena did his bit in promoting the episode by mentioning that he "can't imagine what will happen tonight". The 16-time World Champion also hinted that Shane doesn't need "body armor" for anything. Check out Cena's response to Shane's tweet below:

Never seen @shanemcmahon need “body armor” for ANYTHING! I can’t imagine what will happen tonight! https://t.co/U0WGKqGLZ3 — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2019

Cena's light-hearted comment was in reference to Shane's tenure as a WWE Superstar, which saw him do death-defying stunts and put his body on the line on numerous occasions. Fans might remember Shane's memorable moment during the Hell In A Cell Match at WrestleMania 32 against The Undertaker, where he jumped off the top of the cell, and landed hard on the announce table as The Undertaker moved from the spot at the last moment.

Shane hasn't been on WWE TV ever since he was fired after losing a Ladder Match to Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live's FOX debut, back in October.

