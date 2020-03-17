John Cena reacts to Bray Wyatt's Bar Fight Deathmatch challenge

Wyatt had recently challenged Cena to a Bar Fight, in case WrestleMania got postponed.

Cena has now reacted to Bray's challenge, in his own unique manner.

John Cena and The Fiend are set to wrestle at The Show of Shows on April 5

As reported previously, Bray Wyatt had posted a tweet challenging WWE legend John Cena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch, in case WrestleMania got postponed. Wyatt added that the bout would emanate from Hooters.

Cena has now posted a response to the tweet on his official Instagram handle. Fans of Cena might be aware of the fact that his Instagram handle is a goldmine of amusing pictures that are posted without providing any kind of context. Contrary to Cena's Twitter handle, where he regularly posts motivational quotes, his Instagram account is mainly used to troll fellow WWE Superstars and other celebrities.

Cena posted a match card featuring The Fiend and himself, with the 16-time World Champion's face covered with a Starman mask. For those who haven't heard of Starman, he is a Mexican wrestler who was featured in an NES video game, dubbed as "Pro Wrestling". Check out Cena's post below:

Cena posted this image several hours after it was officially announced that WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Center on April 5. It's a given that these two Superstars will collide inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 36, but there's no doubt that fans and viewers would have paid good money to see them go at it at Hooters.