John Cena reacts to Randy Orton's WrestleMania challenge, addresses WWE future

Randy Orton and John Cena are legendary rivals

Randy Orton recently took to social media to challenge long-term WWE rival John Cena to a match at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated to promote his partnership with the FitOps Foundation, Cena revealed that he was not aware of Orton’s challenge but admitted that he is “very eager” to return to in-ring action with WWE.

“I wasn’t even aware of that. I never make the matches, I’m just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I’m becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it. I’m very eager to get back into a WWE ring soon.”

Regarding his status for WrestleMania 36, which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5, 2020, Cena reassured fans that he will be at the event, as he never wants to miss WWE’s biggest show of the year.

“And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

John Cena’s WrestleMania history

As the 16-time World Champion said, he has not missed a WrestleMania since his first appearance at “The Showcase of the Immortals” at WrestleMania 19, where he performed a rap but did not compete in a match.

Since then, he has headlined the event on five occasions (vs. Triple H, vs. Shawn Michaels, vs. The Miz, and vs. The Rock x2), while his most recent WrestleMania match came against The Undertaker in 2018 at WrestleMania 34.

This year, Cena returned as “The Doctor of Thuganomics” at WrestleMania 35 to insult Elias with a rap before hitting him with an F-U (the original name for the Attitude Adjustment).

