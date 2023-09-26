John Cena to receive help from former 2-time tag champion at WWE Fastlane 2023? It's not Jey Uso!

John Cena could receive help from a former champion at WWE Fastlane against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, and it's not Jey Uso. Last week on SmackDown, AJ Styles was supposed to sign a contract that would make him Cena's partner at the PLE before The Bloodline took him out.

With Styles injured and Knight still recovering from COVID-19, John Cena might have to find a new partner to take down The Bloodline. In such a case, he may look for help from O.C. member and AJ Styles' friend Karl Anderson.

Last week on SmackDown, we saw Anderson alongside Cena when Styles was taken into an ambulance. The former tag team champion looked very pissed at the situation that had taken place.

Anderson and Styles are friends who have wrestled together for decades. They have wrestled side by side across all parts of the world, most famously in Japan and WWE.

Karl Anderson could be fuming at The Bloodline's actions and feel obliged to join forces with John Cena to take down Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. As for LA Knight, it is not yet clear whether he'll be available for the event due to COVID.

WWE Superstar has huge criticism for John Cena's current run

John Cena recently made a thunderous return to the company. The SAG-AFTRA strike going on in Hollywood made sure his return wasn't just a guest visit but a run with the promotion. However, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has expressed that he isn't very impressed.

Speaking to Australian network SEN, Waller criticized the 16-time WWE Champion's return. The superstar from the land down under isn't impressed with Cena not wrestling consistently and rather just doing promos and segments.

"Agreeing that Cena only used him to receive the spotlight. "Nothing I said to John was untrue. He's had this big comeback tour, everyone's so excited, and he hasn't wrestled once. He's telling all these fans, 'I'm coming back, I'm doing all these shows,' and you haven't had a match? Like what is this? You're a special guest referee? You wanna be a guest on my show?" [5:14 – 5:31]

Well, Waller's criticisms will be answered at WWE Fastlane. The 16-time World Champion will return to action against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.