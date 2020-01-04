John Cena receives a surprising challenge for 2020

Could this be John Cena's WrestleMania 36 match?

Austin Theory made his NXT debut just over a week ago when he took on Roderick Strong on the Christmas Day episode of the show. The former Evolve World Champion put on a fantastic show and proved that he will be one to watch in the coming years.

Theory has some hefty wrestling goals in his future, but it appears that unlike many other Superstars who put their heads down and achieve these goals silently, he's opened up on Instagram and shared his four main goals for 2020 with the world.

Austin Theory wants to fight John Cena

Theory revealed that he wants to be part of the Royal Rumble in three weeks, main-event a TakeOver event, pick up some gold, and perhaps most surprising - face John Cena.

Cena is arguably the biggest name in the wrestling business at present, and there has been talk about him making his return to the company for a match at this year's WrestleMania since the 16-time Champion hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring for ages.

Could Austin Theory be the man who steps up to John Cena in 2020?

