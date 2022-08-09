John Cena teases WWE return after being asked a major question

John Cena recently shared his thoughts on his favorite WWE match during a Q&A session.

The Cenation Leader has been with the company for over 20 years, after making his main roster debut in 2002. During his lengthy tenure, he has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of The Rock, CM Punk, Triple H, and many more.

Speaking at Wales Comic Con, the wrestling veteran hinted that he might return to the ring at some point in the future. He also responded to an audience member asking about his favorite WWE match.

"My answer is always the same. My next one. I haven't yet hit the point where I'm fully retired, so I can always say my next one. Someday, I'll have to reflect back and pick a favorite, but I know I'm not done with the ring, so my next one is my favorite one," said Cena. (H/T Fightful)

Cena's most recent WWE appearance came on June 27th, as he returned to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the Stamford-based company. During his appearance, he cut an emotional promo, thanking his fans, family, and fellow superstars for their support.

Top female star praises John Cena's contributions to the wrestling business

The 16-time world champion has been the favorite wrestler for many of the current WWE Superstars, who grew up idolizing him in the 2000s.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan admitted to being a huge Cena fan.

"Always incredible,” Morgan replied when asked what Cena is like backstage. “I’ve always loved John Cena. I was the most huge John Cena fan in the whole entire world. To be backstage at my dream job watching one of my favorite superstars, it’s always just like a ‘wow, pinch me’ moment. To see him work and see him do his thing, he’s the best to ever do it. So, it’s inspiring and it’s surreal at the same time." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Given all his accolades, it is no surprise that Morgan and many other WWE stars look at Cena in such high regard. Fans will have to wait and see when and where The Cenation Leader will potentially make his return in the future.

What is your favorite Cena match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh