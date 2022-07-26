"The best to ever do it" - John Cena receives huge praise from current WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has revealed how she felt after speaking to John Cena backstage at a recent WWE event.

Cena appeared on the June 27 episode of RAW to mark 20 years since his main roster debut. Morgan, who grew up as a huge wrestling fan, once admitted in a WWE YouTube video that she had a crush on the 16-time world champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, the SmackDown Women’s Champion said she still views the WWE veteran as an inspiration.

“Always incredible,” Morgan replied when asked what Cena is like backstage. “I’ve always loved John Cena. I was the most huge John Cena fan in the whole entire world. To be backstage at my dream job watching one of my favorite superstars, it’s always just like a ‘wow, pinch me’ moment. To see him work and see him do his thing, he’s the best to ever do it. So, it’s inspiring and it’s surreal at the same time.” [7:32-7:57]

Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract earlier this month to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Watch the video above to find out her advice for the current Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, ahead of SummerSlam.

Possible reason why John Cena is missing SummerSlam

Many expected WWE to kick-start a feud between Cena and Theory when the former returned to RAW last month. Although the two men briefly interacted, their segment did not lead to a widely anticipated match at SummerSlam.

Instead, Theory will face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at this weekend’s event. Cena, meanwhile, is reportedly filming "Peacemaker 2," which might explain why he will not be involved at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Would you like to see Cena vs. Theory at WrestleMania 39 next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

