John Cena to release a diss track on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

Things are heating up between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Last week on RAW, The American Nightmare confronted his WrestleMania 41 opponent, who spent a good chunk of the opening segment explaining why he turned heel. Rhodes accused Cena of whining and warned him that he better not whine in Las Vegas. Having been humiliated by Rhodes, could The Leader of the Cenation release a diss track tonight?

The answer to this question is quite possibly "No." While there is no telling what will happen on tonight's episode of the red brand, the chances of John Cena coming out with a diss track are slim. WWE will want to plan it out better, and should it be considered, they will likely release it closer to WrestleMania 41.

That being said, many in the WWE Universe are hoping to see the return of the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick. A version of John Cena that was last seen at WrestleMania 35. Meanwhile, having him come out and diss Cody Rhodes would be something to see. However, as mentioned earlier, if it is to happen, it will be sometime next month, perhaps right before their fated bout.

At the end of the day though, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds, especially when it comes to the match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Not everyone is disappointed with John Cena's heel turn

John Cena's heel turn is something that fans have been dreaming about for years. However, when the moment finally came, The Leader of the Cenation was met with boos and cries from the WWE Universe. The company was literally airing videos of young fans crying over Cena's actions at Elimination Chamber.

That being said, not everyone was disappointed by the heel turn. WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who famously faced Cena at WrestleMania 21 nearly 20 years ago, seemed happy about it. A fan pointed out the irony that Cena is the one getting booed now, while he is being treated with reverence.

JBL responded to the same, suggesting he was happy, claiming, "The universe has finally autocorrected itself."

These are definitely interesting times in WWE. There is a lot to be excited about and a lot to look forward to, especially with WrestleMania 41 just around the corner.

