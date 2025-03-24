WWE Hall of Famer grateful for John Cena's heel turn

It has been a month since John Cena turned heel, and almost everyone is disappointed. However, one WWE Hall of Famer recently expressed gratitude for it on social media.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is none other than John Bradshaw Layfield, AKA JBL. The 58-year-old served as one of John Cena's most iconic rivals early on in the latter's career, and he is now happy to see him being booed.

One fan pointed out the irony of the current situation on X. He recalled how, 20 years ago at WrestleMania 21, when Cena challenged for the WWE Championship, JBL was the one being booed while Cena received all the cheers. Now, things are a lot different, as the shoe is on the other foot.

Now, the WWE Universe reveres JBL every time he makes a TV appearance, while John Cena's heel turn sees him scorned by fans. The Hall of Famer reacted to this, expressing his joy over the "universe autocorrecting itself."

"The universe has finally autocorrected itself," tweeted JBL.

What happened on March 1, 2025, at Elimination Chamber is something no one saw coming. Heading into WrestleMania 41, fans should continue to expect the unexpected with this heel turn.

John Cena recently shared yet another cryptic post on social media

Ever since he turned heel, John Cena has been a completely different character. As expected, gone are the days of The Leader of the Cenation hyping up the WWE Universe and the adherence to the slogan of "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect." However, one thing about him has remained intact, and that is his cryptic posts on social media.

Recently, Cena took to Instagram to share yet another one of his cryptic posts. This one featured an image from the popular film series Anchorman, where the protagonist, Ron Burgundy, is seen drinking scotch. There have been many interpretations of the post, one of which suggests that Cena is taking a shot at Cody Rhodes.

After all, the picture is from the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, in which Burgundy is replaced as the main anchor of KVWN Channel 4 by Veronica Corningstone.

Perhaps this is Cena's way of showing his displeasure for Rhodes, who has replaced him as the face of WWE. That said, as with all of Cena's Instagram posts, it is open to interpretation.

