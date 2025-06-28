John Cena to respond to CM Punk at Night of Champions with massive return after 14 years? Exploring the potential

John Cena and CM Punk are set to battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. Both superstars have played mind games in the past few weeks to get an advantage over the other. Cena recreated Punk's infamous pipebomb promo last week, while the latter came up with his version of the Thuganomics on SmackDown this week.

However, The Cenation Leader could play one last mind game against his bitter rival tonight. In a shocking twist, John Cena could walk into the arena to CM Punk's old theme song, This Fire Burns, at Night of Champions. The Best in The World retired this theme song in 2011. But it is worth noting that this whole feud has been about callbacks from the past.

The last time this theme song was played in WWE was during Punk's entrance ahead of his match against Cena at Money in the Bank 2011. The Franchise Player bringing this vintage theme song back for his entrance in the last showdown with his longstanding rival would be a full-circle moment. Besides, it would fit the whole narrative of this ongoing feud between the two legends.

This Fire Burns represented the rebellious side of CM Punk, something that currently resonates with heel John Cena. Additionally, fans have been clamoring to hear this theme song on a big stage for a long time. While WWE used its notes during Punk's hype package at WrestleMania 41, this music has not made its mark since 2011.

Therefore, tonight's showdown between CM Punk and John Cena could be the ideal stage for this music to return after 14 years. Such an angle could add another layer of nostalgia in this legendary feud for the WWE Universe. However, it is purely speculation at this point.

John Cena to continue his rivalry with CM Punk after Night of Champions?

Fans are highly excited for the clash between John Cena and CM Punk at the Night of Champions, as it will mark another chapter in this legendary rivalry. However, it is too big of a feud to wrap up with one match only. Therefore, WWE may plan to extend this program even after tonight's match.

Punk and Cena have incredible chemistry in the ring and on the microphone. They have the potential to deliver the feud of the year, even at this stage of their careers, when they have passed their prime. Besides, the depth of their rivalry has the potential to headline several PLEs moving forward.

WWE will host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year in MetLife Stadium. The company needs some high-profile matches for the marquee two-night event. If Punk and Cena are involved in a feud heading to The Biggest Party of The Summer, it may attract a lot of eyeballs.

John Cena is expected to feud with Cody Rhodes heading into the summer spectacle. However, WWE could add CM Punk into this feud, making it a Triple Threat Match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

However, this is entirely speculation, and only time will tell what Triple H has in store for both superstars.

