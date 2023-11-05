John Cena retired following brutal defeat at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential departure 

John Cena was defeated by Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel after heavily teasing retirement over the past few weeks. The former 16-time World Champion hasn't won a singles match since 2018, and was pushing to defeat Sikoa in order to level out his win/loss record.

Sikoa was able to hit more than 10 Samoan Spikes on Cena before he went for the pin and The Greatest of All Time was left looking dejected following the match.

Michael Cole went on to point out that Solo could have been the man to retire John Cena after the brutality that ended their match. Sikoa didn't just defeat Cena in Saudi Arabia, he embarrassed him and made it clear that he is no longer on his level.

For months the WWE Universe has been wondering when Cena's final appearance of his current run will be, since he is expected to return to Hollywood now that the writer's strike has come to an end. Crown Jewel could have been the final appearance and he was able to put over Sikoa on his way out.

Solo Sikoa is seen as one of the future stars of WWE

Solo Sikoa is just 30 years old which means he has a bright future ahead of him in WWE, and being able to use the fact that he retired John Cena in the same way Brock Lesnar used The Undertaker's streak could be a huge notch for him.

Cena didn't actually speak following the match so it's unclear if he will appear on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown to address his future, but it would make sense for him to have been written off TV at Crown Jewel and then return in a few months time ahead of WrestleMania.

