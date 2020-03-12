John Cena return confirmed for this week's SmackDown on FOX

The 16-Time World Champion vs. The Fiend

WWE Superstar John Cena is set to return to SmackDown this Friday to hype his upcoming match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

Cena returned to WWE in February, following the Super ShowDown pay-per-view. After discussing his plans for WrestleMania with the audience, Cena was confronted by The Fiend who pointed at the WrestleMania sign to challenge him for a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, which Cena accepted.

The following is the excerpt from the statement WWE released pending Cena's return:

John Cena was ready to step out of the spotlight for the next generation of WWE Superstars, and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was more than happy to pull him into the darkness.

The two are now set for an epic showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals, and the iconic Cena will be in the building for Friday Night SmackDown

Cena and Wyatt's match at WrestleMania 36 will mark their second match at the Show of Shows, which took place six years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana at WrestleMania 30.

After beating Wyatt at WrestleMania, Cena went on to defeat Wyatt in a Last Man Standing match and a ladder match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Wyatt would defeat Cena and four other competitors in an Elimination Chamber match, where he won the WWE Championship. He defeated Cena and AJ Styles in a triple threat match for the championship before losing the title to Randy Orton.