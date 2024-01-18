John Cena to return and wrestle his last WWE match at WrestleMania 40? Chances analyzed after retirement chatter

John Cena is undoubtedly an iconic figure in WWE history. The 16-time World Champion is a stalwart of the company, serving faithfully for over 20 years. However, he recently suggested that his in-ring retirement could be in the cards. So, the question arises: are plans in motion for his final match?

The WWE Universe would love to see Cena wrestle at WrestleMania 40. The Cenation Leader is a fan favorite, and the 40th edition of the Show of Shows would be the perfect stage for his last bout. While it would be quite the spectacle, the chances of Cena hanging up his boots in Philadelphia are relatively low.

John Cena had a match in WWE as recently as two months ago when he lost to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel. Nevertheless, returning to the ring at this point would make no sense, especially considering there are very few top or up-and-coming talents he could face. But that doesn't mean he cannot come back further down the line.

The City of Brotherly Love might not get to see Cena gear up, but fans will continue to chant the megastar's name as long as the lights are on in WWE. Perhaps Minnesota, Las Vegas, or Nashville will get the chance to see one of the most decorated superstars in sports entertainment history have one final bout in their cities.

The important thing is the company needs to plan this out properly. John Cena is a legend in the business and deserves the best possible farewell. Regardless, this is all just speculation, and anything can happen. It's all up to Cena and WWE.

John Cena clarified his future as part of the WWE family

Speculating about a retirement match for John Cena is all well and good, but what are his plans when all is said and done? He has a budding Hollywood career, but is that enough for The Doctor of Thuganomics? After all, wrestling is in his blood.

The rumor mill might be going wild over the possibilities, but Cena knows exactly what his plan is. In a chat with PEOPLE, the legend said he plans to further integrate himself into WWE. He believes that his experience would be wasted if it is not used to help mentor the next generation of superstars.

This certainly is an interesting plan. Cena's tips and tricks would be greatly appreciated by any up-and-coming superstar on WWE's roster. That said, the WWE Universe will be teary-eyed the day they have to wave goodbye to one of the greatest ever to do it.

If Cena does have a retirement match soon, who should he face? Let us know in the comments section below.

