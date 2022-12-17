John Cena returns to WWE: When was his last match?

John Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader continues to make sporadic appearances for World Wrestling Entertainment, with his latest arrival transpiring on the December 16, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown.

John Cena appeared via satellite on the blue brand this week to set up a huge tag team match against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. The 16-time World Champion revealed that he will team up with Kevin Owens in the main event of SmackDown on December 30, 2022.

For those wondering, Cena last wrestled in the main event of SummerSlam 2021, when he suffered a loss against The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar arrived after the match to continue his rivalry with Reigns that finally ended at SummerSlam 2022.

John Cena previously appeared on the June 27, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW to celebrate his 20 years in WWE. The future WWE Hall of Famer was introduced to the ring by Vince McMahon himself. Cena teased a feud with Austin Theory that night as well.

John Cena shocks The Bloodline with surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown

Cena’s return to the blue brand was heavily advertised on the December 12, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW. The announcement, however, did not hint that the 45-year-old will be getting physical for the first time in more than a year.

The multi-time WWE Champion interrupted The Bloodline’s segment on SmackDown this week. Cena revealed he received a text message from Kevin Owens, who had asked him to be in his corner against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the last SmackDown of 2022.

The Doctor of Thuganomics cut a hilarious promo on The Bloodline, saying he won’t miss the chance to leave 2022 without a fight. For those not in the know, Kevin Owens and John Cena are no strangers to each other. The two were involved in a feud in 2015 that led to some of the best matches in their WWE careers.

It remains to be seen if The Prized Fighter and The Cenation Leader will overcome The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce.

