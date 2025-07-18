John Cena to reveal new alliance with 7-time WWE champion on SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam? Potential explored

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is set to make his first appearance on WWE TV since his successful title defense over CM Punk at Night of Champions almost three weeks ago. With Cody Rhodes having won the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament that same night, the two men are now set to collide for the title at SummerSlam just over two weeks from tonight.At SummerSlam, another marquee match is set to feature Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in tag team action against Randy Orton and Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll. The build-up to the match, despite initial skepticism, has been quite entertaining, to say the least. Nevertheless, given the alliances and conflicts at play, centered around Cody Rhodes, tonight's show may see an unlikely alliance form between John Cena and seven-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre.McIntyre, who is a three-time World Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time NXT Champion, and a two-time tag team champion, is already engaged in direct and indirect conflicts with Rhodes, who is, of course, firmly allied with Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Cena has also already forged an alliance with Logan Paul, who is set to team up with The Scottish Psychopath at SummerSlam. Besides his upcoming match against The American Nightmare, The Never Seen 17, after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody, had his first title defense against The Viper at Backlash. The two, of course, share one of the most iconic rivalries in wrestling history.With Cody Rhodes and John Cena set to sign the contract for their Undisputed WWE Championship match tonight on SmackDown, an alliance with McIntyre could help Cena once again gain the psychological advantage over Cody heading into The Biggest Party of The Summer. It might also set the stage for some major shenanigans in the Rhodes/Cena main event, reminiscent of WrestleMania 40.WWE's shenanigan formula peaked in Philadelphia because the interferences were built up and made sense, and the Triple H-led creative team could start doing the same on SmackDown. With McIntyre one of the most legitimate challengers to the throne, if Cody reclaims it at SummerSlam, his alliance with Cena could also add another layer to the eventual blockbuster Rhodes-McIntyre feud.John Cena's Retirement Tour is nearing its end View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena is over halfway through his Farewell Tour, with just five months remaining, considering that his final match has been confirmed to take place in mid-December. He only has 15 dates left, with seemingly just over 10 dates post-SummerSlam.Cody Rhodes is expected to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, with the events that unfold at The Biggest Party of The Summer apparently set to lead to Cena's face turn ahead of the final leg of his Farewell Tour. Whether a shocking double turn occurs at SummerSlam remains to be seen, but with the unpredictable nature of the WWE Universe, especially in the New Jersey area, it may be a major factor when considering the future of some of the company's top stars.